×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Key things Eden Hazard must do to win the Ballon d’Or

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
640   //    12 Oct 2018, 11:11 IST

Eden Hazard is just a few key things award from becoming a Ballon d'Or winner
Eden Hazard is just a few key things award from becoming a Ballon d'Or winner

The race for the 2018 Ballon d’Or is on. As expected, the usual suspects like Cristiano and Lionel Messi are once again present and will be gunning for the prestigious individual award.

The superstar duo are part of a 30-man nominees list released in series by France Football on Monday. With Ronaldo and Messi already winning the award five-time apiece, the world will be looking to see a new face usurp the Juventus and Barcelona duo.

Luka Modric has already broken that duopoly in the FIFA Best Football Awards, but the Croat is over 30 years and may likely not even mount the podium next year.

The baton, therefore, falls to the next generation of superstars, which includes the likes of Eden Hazard, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The trio is surely talented but if there’s anyone who has recently shown the desire to win the Ballon d’Or, it is Hazard. The Chelsea winger has started the season in impressive fashion, but he is still a long way from becoming Ballon d’Or material.

Below are three key things that Hazard needs to do if he is to win the Ballon d’Or in the near future.

#3 Add goals to his game

Hazard has rarely crossed the 25-goal per season mark since joining Chelsea
Hazard has rarely crossed the 25-goal per season mark since joining 
Chelsea

Eden Hazard is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world currently, however, one deficiency in his game is the inability to record high numbers in terms of goals. But to win the Ballon d’Or, he needs to start getting on the scoresheet more regularly.

Thankfully, he has started this season in lethal form and is topping the Premier League scoring charts with seven goals. Hazard is more of a player in the mold of Lionel Messi than Cristiano Ronaldo. The Belgian has all-round abilities and has what it takes, not only to score, but also to create.

In recent times, the Ballon d’Or has tended to favor players who have high numbers in terms of goals and assists. You can argue that Luka Modric won this year’s FIFA Best Player award over Ronaldo and Messi, but that was only because it was a World Cup year.

Nine out of 10 times, the most influential attacker gets to win it. Therefore, if Hazard can continue with his current goal-scoring form – and score between 30 to 40 goals per season – then he could be getting nearer to being crowned as a Ballon d’Or winner in the near future.


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Cristiano Ronaldo Twiter reactions Ballon d'Or Eden Hazard's Net Worth
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
3 things Chelsea need to do to become one of the...
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard makes stunning new revelation about 'dream'...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard should join Real Madrid this...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard needs to stay at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Modric will win Ballon d'Or – Hazard
RELATED STORY
Should Eden Hazard leave Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
Hazard won't leave Chelsea in January but wants Spain...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Eden Hazard says he dreams of playing...
RELATED STORY
Hazard, Mbappe or Neymar? Meunier picks Varane for Ballon...
RELATED STORY
3 cheaper options Real Madrid can target instead of Eden...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us