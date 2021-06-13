3 Liverpool players to watch out for at Euro 2020

Liverpool will be represented by seven players at the Euro 2020 across six different national teams. At Euro 2016, Liverpool were one of the most represented clubs in the tournament with 12 players.

There would have been one more Liverpool player at Euro 2020 if Virgil van Dijk had not taken the difficult decision to stay back and continue on his road to recovery from a knee injury. Joe Gomez was also certain to be included in Gareth Southgate's England squad but a long-term injury ruled him out of the tournament.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was named in the England squad despite speculation about him being excluded from the team. However, a thigh injury meant that the Liverpool star had to pull out of the squad and was replaced by Ben White.

Liverpool endured a difficult 2020-21 season and were affected by multiple injuries to key players. However, the spotlight will be on the Liverpool stars on national duty at Euro 2020.

On that note, let's take a look at 3 Liverpool players fans should watch out for at Euro 2020.

#3 Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland)

Shaqiri has been a bit-part player for Liverpool.

Xherdan Shaqiri remains an attacking force for Switzerland's national team despite being a bit-part player for the Reds. At 29, Shqiri will be the main creative supplier for Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic, or Mario Gavranovic. He is the man Switzerland rely on to make a difference in international tournaments.

The veteran forward has featured in three World Cups and the 2016 European Championships. Shaqiri even scored a hat-trick against Honduras to fire the Swiss to the Round of 16 in the 2014 World Cup.

The Swiss also found themselves on the brink of going past Poland in the Round of 16 at Euro 2016 thanks to a bicycle kick from Shaqiri. Nevertheless, they lost the game on penalties and were knocked out of the tournament.

While he has found minutes hard to come by under manager Jurgen Klopp, Shaqiri will be determined to prove a point at the Euros. Over the years, he has shown a knack for producing match-winning performances in international tournaments for the national team.

Switzerland enters the tournament with a strong squad. They have a reliable goalkeeper in Yann Sommer, a set of strong defenders like Manuel Akanji and Fabian Schär, and a solid midfield presence in Denis Zakaria and Granit Xhaka.

Switzerland are placed in Group A with the likes of Italy, Turkey, and Wales. If manager Vladimir Petković's team is to advance past the group stage, they will have to rely on Shaqiri's experience at Euro 2020.

#2 Andrew Robertson (Scotland)

Andy Robertson will be captaining Scotland at Euro 2020

Andrew Robertson will captain Scotland for their first major tournament since 1998. Scotland will face England, Croatia, and the Czech Republic in Group D.

Robertson will bring creativity to the left flank for Stuart Clarke's side. His ability to start an attack from the back will makes him a menace to opposition defenses. Robertson also possesses a wand of a left foot and is effective in dead-ball situations.

The Scot will be assisted by Arsenal's Kieran Tierney on the left flank, who will be deployed as a left-center back. This will allow the Liverpool full-back to freely penetrate in the final third, with Tierney handling the bulk of the defensive duties.

The Glasgow native finished the season with two assists for the Reds in their penultimate game of the season against Burnley. Before that, he had not created a goal under Jurgen Klopp since December.

Robertson's output dropped by five places to just seven assists in the 2020-21 Premier League season. Liverpool fans will be hoping to see their player perform at a higher level for Scotland in the summer tournament so he can return to the team's pre-season on a high.

#1 Diogo Jota (Portugal)

Player watch out for: Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will feature for Portugal

One year ago, Jota was a Wolves player and had only a couple of national caps for Portugal. Fast forward to June 2021 and Jota is a Liverpool player, with six goals in 14 appearances for the Reds.

Jota is another player on the Liverpool roster who suffered from an injury-hit season. However, in the sporadic appearances he made, it is clear why the Reds signed him in the first place.

The former Wolves player is a complete forward. He is adept at finding spaces and can be relied upon to convert chances. Jota's speed, aerial ability, and finishing will make him a potent weapon for Portugal.

Apart from the obvious stars in the team like Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, Portugal can rely on Liverpool forward Diogo Jota to power them past the group stages.

They will face France, Germany, and Hungary in Group F at Euro 2020. Diogo Jota will be aiming to help Portugal defend their European title successfully.

