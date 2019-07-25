3 Liverpool youngsters who deserve to be promoted to the senior team this season

Liverpool's talented youth team

The 2018/19 season ended with Liverpool falling just one point short of Manchester City in the Premier League title race and then going on to become six-time European Champions. In the 2017/18 season, although Liverpool had a wonderful season reaching the Champions League final, the squad depth of the team was criticized.

This problem was evident when Liverpool had no perfect replacement for Mohamed Salah after he went off injured in the final against Real Madrid. Squad depth does not just mean having players who can play in various positions but it also means having players who can ably replace the ones in the starting XI.

This problem was rectified by Jurgen Klopp when he brought Fabinho, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson Becker. However, even after that, there were debates as to who would be a backup for Roberto Firmino as neither Daniel Sturridge nor Divock Origi seemed able replacements.

Sturridge has left the club and although Origi proved his doubters wrong with extremely crucial goals in the Champions League as well as the Premier League, doubts remained regarding the extent of replacements that Liverpool have. Further, the left-back spot was also in contention as Moreno was never a good enough backup for Andy Robertson and with Moreno now having left the club as well, James Milner and probably Joe Gomez are the only players who can fill in that position. However, they would be playing a bit out of position and thus Liverpool need a proper left-back to support Robertson.

Although Liverpool have a respectable transfer budget to buy new players, Klopp has specifically said that this will not be a big transfer window for the club. Keeping with what the boss has said, Liverpool can look into their Under-23 and Under-19 squads which are packed with talent.

So here is a look at three Liverpool players from the youth sides who can become good backups and can also start games when the fixtures become hectic and squad rotation becomes necessary.

#1 Rhian Brewster

Tranmere Rovers v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly

Brewster's name has been doing the rounds in the footballing world since England won the Under-17 World Cup with the Liverpool forward top scoring with 8 goals. At the end of last season, Klopp said in one of his interviews that Brewster will be given first team chances this season and his inclusion in the pre-season friendlies is proof of that. He has justified this inclusion with 4 goals including a calm and collected penalty.

For the Under-17 England side, Brewster has a spectacular record of 20 goals in 23 matches. With the Liverpool youth sides, the young striker has made 36 appearances, scoring 15 goals and assisting another 13.

He is a short and quick player with a low centre of gravity, capable of playing through the middle or on the wings. He has shown composure beyond his years when going for goals and can also suit Klopp's counter-pressing style. He can definitely be a good third or sometimes second striking option on the bench and can even start games in Cup competitions.

