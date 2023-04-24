3 long-term replacements for Thiago at Liverpool

Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool midfielder Thiago is among the most talented players of his generation. Graduating from the famed 'La Masia' academy in 2008, he plied his trade for Barcelona's senior team in 100 games across all competitions. He then joined German giants Bayern Munich in 2013 and won a whopping 16 trophies with the Bavarians.

The Spaniard joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window of 2020. The Spain international has helped the Merseyside outfit win one FA Cup and one FA Community Shield so far. Thiago was adjudged to be part of the 2021-22 PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

However, he has shown signs of slowing down with the Merseysiders, evident from his several injuries suffered and missing 57 games across two and a half seasons with the club. Given the Reds' midfield conundrums this season, they will, at some point, find the Spain international's long-term successor going forward. On that note, here's a list of three midfielders who could replace Thiago at Liverpool.

#3 Youri Tielemans

Newcastle United v Leicester City - Premier League

Leicester City's Youri Tielemans is currently in the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium. Talks over a new deal have not made any progress in recent months. He will leave the Foxes on a Bosman deal at the end of the current season as per journalist Rudi Galetti.

The Belgium international is known for passing and long shots, along with his ability to break down the opposition's defense with his key passes. He has played 25 Premier League games so far this term, registering three goals and one assist.

However, the 25-year-old midfielder has also been on the radar of Premier League leaders Arsenal for a long time, who have reportedly opened talks with the midfielder. It will take a lot of effort from Jurgen Klopp to bring him to Anfield.

#2 Moises Caicedo

Southampton FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Moises Caicedo has established himself as one of the most talented midfielders in Europe since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from Independiente del Valle in the January window of 2021.

The Ecuador international is a tough-tackling defensive midfielder who is also known for his passing range and ability to break lines through his ball carrying abilities. According to WhoScored, he has averaged 1.5 interceptions, 3.2 tackles, 1.2 key passes and 0.7 dribbles per 90 in the Premier League this term.

The 21-year old midfielder recently signed a new long-term contract with the Seagulls that will keep him at the club until 2027. Liverpool will have to pay a hefty transfer fee to sign him during the upcoming transfer window.

#3 Ryan Gravenberch

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch is another midfielder who could potentially replace Thiago at Liverpool. The Netherlands international was considered among the most promising midfielders in Europe when he joined the Bavarians from Ajax in the summer window of 2022.

However, the 20-year old has struggled to establish himself as a regular in Bayern's first team. He has managed to start just one Bundesliga game this term.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Gravenberch wants to play more and Liverpool have approached his agent in recent weeks. However, Bayern do not want to let go of their young talent. We could see the Reds making a push to sign him at the end of the ongoing season.

