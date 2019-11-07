3 managers who could replace Niko Kovac at Bayern Munich

Taha Memon 07 Nov 2019, 14:22 IST

Time's up for Nico Kovac at Bayern Munich - who should be replacing him at the helm?

German giants Bayern Munich have recently fired Niko Kovac as the manager of the club. Although Bayern currently sit only four points behind league leaders Borussia Monchengladbach and sit comfortably at the top of their Champions League group, clearly some things were not working out at the home of the five-time European champions. Last season, Kovac won the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal with Bayern, but it is clear that Die Roten have set their sights on the Champions League. The Bayern hierarchy did not believe that the former Frankfurt manager can be the man to lead them to glory in Europe.

Since the Bavarian club won the Champions League in 2013, they are yet to even reach the finals of the competition again. Their dominance in Bundesliga is unmatched, but the likes of Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti, and now, Niko Kovac, have failed to replicate domestic success in Europe. The question now arises - who should be the person to lead Bayern now? Here, we list out three possible managers who the current German champions can look to.

3) Ralf Rangnick

A veteran of the German league with a great resume, Rangnick is a brilliant fit for this job

Currently serving as the Head of Sport and Development at Red Bull GmbH, Ralf Rangnick is widely credited as being the mastermind behind the Red Bull teams and their success in recent years.

The 61-year-old has had a lot of experience in the Bundesliga. Influenced by the likes of Arrigo Sacchi, Rangnick has been in charge of Stuttgart, Hannover, Schalke and RB Leipzig among others, as well as being the sporting director for RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg. The experienced former German international was also considered for the job at the end of last season, but the club decided to keep faith in Kovac for the time being.

By some accounts, Rangnick is also interested in the job, however, he is currently under contract with Red Bull. On paper, this pairing seems to be a perfect match, as Rangnick has the skill set required to lead Bayern Munich. As of now, he is considered to be one of the front runners, but it remains to be seen whether he can join the club this season or not.

