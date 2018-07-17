3 alternatives to Jorginho for Manchester City

Manchester City Pre-Season Training Session

After missing out on Fred, Manchester City decided upon Jorginho as the man to deputize Fernandinho at the heart of Guardiola's midfield, however, what looked like a done deal a month ago only fell apart at the last moment as the Italy international snubbed the Blues to join Chelsea along with his Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri.

Jorginho's move to London leaves City in a spot of concern, having already made up their mind to bring in the Brazil-born midfielder to strengthen their ranks for next season.

If reports are to be believed Guardiola, with just three weeks left for the Premier League to start, might not make a venture into the transfer market for another midfielder but there are a few options out there if he decides otherwise. And having won the league with 100 points last season, there will be no dearth of talented players who would want to play for the Champions.

Here is a list of three players that the City boss could improve his midfield with. Let's take a look:

#1 Mateo Kovacic, Real Madrid

Kovacic is unhappy at Real Madrid because of his lack of playing time at the club

The Croatian international has been linked with a move to the Etihad stadium for quite some time now and with Jorginho moving to Chelsea, he is once again dominating the newspapers as a potential candidate for Manchester City.

A three-time Champions League winner and 2018 World Cup finalist, Kovacic has got all the attributes to bolster Manchester City’s already impressive midfield even further. He is a box to box player. He is not traditionally a defensive midfielder but that doesn’t mean he isn’t equipped to play there. (Remember Fernandinho was not a defensive midfielder either when he joined Manchester City from Shakhtar Donetsk).

The 24-year-old is defensively aggressive. Skilled with excellent dribbling abilities, he can pass the ball meticulously as well. Basically, he is a perfect all-round midfielder. But he’s got the brain and age on his side to develop into a perfect no 6 if Guardiola wants him there. Should he move to Manchester, it would be interesting to see what the City boss can do with a raw talent like him.

So, will the deal materialize?

Well, the Real Madrid man issued a transfer plea last month ostensibly due to his lack of playing time at the Spanish club and hence a move may be definitely on the cards.

However, his transfer fee could be a potential stumbling block as Real Madrid hierarchy would like to pocket a handsome amount out of the deal.

