3 Manchester City players to watch out for at Euro 2020

UEFA Euro 2020 is underway after a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Manchester City has the second-most representations at the tournament with 16 players called up for national duty this summer.

Although Pep Guardiola's team failed to go past Chelsea in the Champions League final in Porto, City finished the 2020/21 season with the Premier League and the EFL Cup.

After a long and tiring, but successful, season, the spotlight will be on City players at Euro 2020. Seven out of twenty-four teams participating in the tournament will be featuring the Citizens. Many will fancy their chances of achieving European glory at Euro 2020 after what happened in Porto.

Prominent Manchester City players at Euro 2020

#3 Ruben Dias (Portugal)

Ruben Dias joins teammates Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo in the Portugal camp as they begin their title defense against Hungary on the 15th of June.

Dias, who won the Football Writers' Association Player of the Year award, will be a key member of Portugal in defense at Euro 2020. Brimming with confidence, Dias will be tasked with marshaling and organizing coach Fernando Santos' back-line.

The Portuguese is a team player and is always on the lookout for his centre-back partner and holding midfielder. This was reflected in City defender John Stones' performances this season as he looked rejuvenated and solid in possession. Aged 24, Ruben Dias will be paired alongside an experienced player in either Pepe (38) or Jose Fonte (37).

Fantastic to finish the season off by being named Premier League Player of the Season! A reward for all the team who worked so hard to bring our fans the title. Thank you to the captains, panel and fans who voted for me. We'll see you in a few months to do it all over again! 💪🏼🔵 pic.twitter.com/GkIIKKzMN0 — Rúben Dias (@rubendias) June 5, 2021

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a simply sensational first season in the Premier League after a £64million switch from Benfica last summer. His leadership qualities, ball-playing ability and defensive contribution helped City build the Premier League's meanest defense - conceding only 32 goals all season.

Manchester City's Ruben Dias after winning the Premier League

Portugal will have to overcome challenges posed by Germany, France and Bulgaria in the Euro 2020 group stage. Dias' form and leadership will be crucial for Cristiano Ronaldo and company, who are aiming to win the tournament for the second time.

#2 Phil Foden (England)

Phil Foden snapped at the England Training Camp for Euro 2020

To say the least, Phil Foden enjoyed a breakout campaign in the 2020/21 season. Stepping into the shoes left vacant by club icon David Silva, Foden has everyone talking about his potential to be one of the best players in the world.

Foden is one of those players who have benefited from the delay of the Euro 2020 tournament. Until last year, the City winger had only played for the U21 national side. Gareth Southgate had declared Foden would only get a nod to be selected in England's squad for Euro 2020 if he played regularly for Pep Guardiola.

Foden has amassed 50 appearances in the sky blue jersey last season, scoring 16 and assisting 10 times. Along the way, he produced stellar performances in crucial moments, including a man-of-the-match performance in City's 4-1 win at Anfield in February.

The PFA Young Player of the Year is technically gifted and can be deployed in multiple positions in the final third. Phil Foden could be the X-factor in England's line-up at Euro 2020.

#1 Aymeric Laporte (Spain)

Aymeric Laporte made his debut in the game against Portugal

France-born Aymeric Laporte is now a fully-fledged Spain international player who is set to participate for La Roja at Euro 2020.

Laporte was cleared of switching allegiances last month after years of being snubbed by Les Bleus. He only made his debut for Spain on June 4 against Portugal in a pre-tournament friendly and is now expected to play a major role in Luis Enrique's system.

Laporte has endured a difficult campaign this season after falling behind John Stones and Ruben Dias in the pecking order at City. He was dropped from the starting eleven after a poor display against Tottenham Hotspur in November. Since then, Ruben Dias and John Stones have formed a formidable partnership at the heart of the defense for the Cityzens.

Thiago and Laporte make it look so simple in Spain training ✨



(🎥: @SeFutbol)pic.twitter.com/JhGrGkrjms — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 10, 2021

Spain will be without the influential pair of Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique at Euro 2020, so are relying on the City defender to keep them tight at the back. He will partner Pau Torres at the heart of the defense. Laporte's ball-playing ability will enable Luis Enrique to play out from the back freely.

The arrival of Ruben Dias and the rise of John Stones meant that Aymeric Laporte had to settle for a bit-part role at City last season. After recruiting Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia from City, Barcelona seem interested in acquiring the Spanish international. Laporte is at a crossroads in his City career and the club will have to take a call on his future in the transfer market.

