3 Manchester City players who could consider moving after the Champions League ban

Kevin De Bruyne is the beating heart of CIty's midfield

It's been quite some time now that the news broke out regarding Manchester City being handed a two-year Champions League ban and a €30 million fine by the European Football governing body.

While a lot of fans and pundits have been speculating the outcome if City appeal against the ban and how the ban will affect their gaffer - Pep Guardiola's future at the club, another big question rises in the minds of everyone. What happens to the ambitions of the current crop of the players?

With City being one of Europe's top sides for past many years now, it is evident that any player joins the club with expectations of competing at the highest level of European football, which is the UEFA Champions League, and a ban against it will surely be a debacle in the minds of all the players right now.

Even if the blue half of Manchester boasts a squad with players who can fit into any top team in world football currently, today we take a look at the top 3 players who could reconsider their loyalty to Manchester City and would be open to leaving the club after the potential ban.

#3 Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The tale of Raheem Sterling is nothing less than a change of fortunes. The English winger left Liverpool Football Club to pursue his ambitions of winning titles, both domestic and international, and ended up at Manchester City a few years back. Now, his previous employers are Champions League winners while his present club is being ousted out of European football.

If the 25-year-old can make a switch from Liverpool to Manchester City without even giving it a thought, it is pretty sure he can make another switch to the giants in Italy, Spain or Germany, who can hand him the opportunity to grab the coveted Champions League trophy in near future.

The City attacker might cost another club a lot of money though, being one of the most influential English footballers currently.

#2 Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin de Bruyne celebrating a goal in the Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne is another player who might think about his future at Manchester City after the Champions League omission.

Probably the most talented player in Manchester currently and a player who is lauded even by the opposition, thanks to his footballing vision and ability to impact the game - de Bruyne could be in huge demand if he puts in a transfer request.

The Belgian is one of the best players in the world and could fit in well in any side in Europe and could add a lot of value to any squad - not only technically, but also mentally. Losing him would be a huge loss for City who have handed him the armband various times and see him as a long-term potential club captain.

It is difficult to say whether De Bruyne would miss the Champions League more or whether the competition would be incomplete without the magical play-maker in his prime.

#1 Sergio Agüero

Manchester City's most successful striker ever - Sergio Aguero.

Sergio Aguero has been quoted saying many times that he will never leave Manchester City until the club wins the Champions League, but with age not not favouring the Argentine and his club facing a prospective ban in the competition, it really changes the dimensions of where his future lies.

Quoted as the best foreign player in the Premier League ever by Alan Shearer, Aguero has been literally pulling Manchester City to success with the support of David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Vincent Kompany for the past decade.

The 31-year-old might be getting older day by day but the goals don't seem to justify him aging, and it still seems as if he still has got a lot to offer in front of the goal. This summer would be an interesting transfer window for City if their ban is finalised as none of the talent in Europe would look to join the side and the current players would be desperate to leave in search of bigger ambitions.

