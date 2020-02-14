3 Manchester City players who could depart this summer

The Etihad Stadium in Manchester

After being blown away by Liverpool in the title race this season, Manchester City will look to rebuild an aging squad which could see the likes of Nicolas Otamendi and Benjamin Mendy depart. And with Manchester City looking to spend big in the summer, player sales to generate the money will be key to the overhaul, leaving places in the squad uncertain for particular players. This could see big players leave for big money with the likes of Leroy Sane already rumoured to be heading out the exit door amid interest from Bayern Munich. Sane's exit would potentially make way for new talents such as Jadon Sancho.

With that being said, here are 3 players that could depart Manchester City this summer.

#3 Nicolás Otamendi

Otamendi has made over 100 appearances for Manchester City.

After 5 years at the club and 2 Premier League medals to his name, Nicolas Otamendi could be on his way out of Manchester City after a disappointing season at the back for the Manchester-based club. The Argentine joined City in 2015 from Valencia and has since won 8 trophies including a record-breaking title win in 2018 in which he was apart of the team that accumulated 100 points, a record in the Premier League. Otamendi has also been victorious in the FA Cup as well as the League Cup 3 times, the two trophies Manchester City could still win before the end of the season.

However, despite the memorable victories at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola's side are in desperate need of a defensive overhaul and this will likely signal an exit for Otamendi to potentially make way for the likes of Caglar Soyuncu in the summer. The central defender has been linked with several clubs including his former club Valencia ahead of a potential summer exit.

#2 Leroy Sané

Sané has scored 25 goals and assisted 28 in the Premier League for Manchester City.

Before picking up a long term injury, Leroy Sané looked destined to leave Manchester City amid rumours of a move to Bayern Munich. But the German was ruled out for several months at the start of the season which put an end to any transfer rumours with a trip to the physio room the only place Sane would be going. However, with the winger now back in training and potentially soon back in the Manchester City squad, the German will have another chance to impress both Pep Guardiola and other onlookers as he looks to pick up where he left off before the injury. He recorded 34 goal involvements last season with 16 goals and 18 assists to his name in what was a fantastic title-winning campaign for City.

Leroy Sané is receiving support from Manchester City in his decision to join FC Bayern because Pep Guardiola will focus on signing defenders with the money he will get selling Sane.



[Express] pic.twitter.com/qeDeicVsuv — Bayern mania (@Bayern_mania) February 11, 2020

Despite proving himself on more than one occasion for Manchester City, with competition such as Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez at the club, Sane may look to leave Guardiola's side in favour of becoming the star man back in his home country with Bayern Munich.

#1 Benjamin Mendy

Despite being at Manchester City for 3 years, Mendy has only appeared 28 times in the Premier League.

Since joining Manchester City in 2017, Benjamin Mendy has been plagued with injuries which has seen him spend numerous spells on the sidelines whilst his team become dominant in England. And, in truth, Mendy has never recovered from the early injuries in his City career which could see the Frenchman head to the exit door as Guardiola looks to strengthen the left-back position, a position that hasn't been permanently filled by a natural full-back since the arrival of Mendy in 2017. What's more, the former Monaco man may be included in a swap deal with the likes of Ben Chilwell who has been previously linked with a move to Manchester.

A move in the summer could be exactly what Mendy's career needs as he looks to reclaim his stance as one of the best left-backs around after an injury-filled spell at Manchester City.

To conclude, Manchester City will look to close the gap on Liverpool next season by spending big in the summer and this could see several players head the other way with Benjamin Mendy, Sane and Otamendi all rumoured to be leaving.