5 potential Leroy Sane successors for Manchester City in the summer | Premier League 2019-20

Leroy Sane is reportedly set to leave Manchester City in the summer

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has been out of footballing action since August as he is still nursing a long-term knee injury suffered in the Community Shield against Liverpool. However, the German international has not been out of the news, with reports each day speculating his rumoured move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians were keen to land Sane in the summer, however, his injury forced them to postpone their approach. The 24-year-old attacker has been a stand-out performer for Manchester City and manager Pep Guardiola since his arrival in 2016 for a reported initial fee of £37 million.

After a slow start, Sane formed an excellent relationship with his right-wing counterpart Raheem Sterling and forward Sergio Aguero, winning the Young Player of the Year award for the 2017/18 season and played a significant part in the back-to-back league triumphs and domestic cup successes. At just 24, Sane is already considered world-class by many and is touted to be one of the best players in the world in his position.

Leroy Sane and Pep Guardiola have reportedly had a rocky relationship at Manchester City

However, rumours of a rift with Guardiola and an urge to return to his home country Germany has ignited his potential interest to join the European heavyweights. Recent reports have stated that Sane is considering an extended stay at the Etihad Stadium but tabloids in Munich have crushed that talk. As things stand, it looks like Leroy Sane will eventually join Bayern in the summer, and City fans will be able to see the last of him as he faces a countdown to return to full fitness for the Blues’ Champions League Round of 16 clash with Real Madrid. But as we all know, in football, things can change very quickly.

In this section, we discuss Leroy Sane’s potential successors who could spark Manchester City back to life next season.

Kingsley Coman

Kingsley Coman most recently scored against Tottenham Hotspur before suffering a horror injury

If at the age of 22, one has already played for Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and now Bayern Munich, it’s difficult to not consider their talents. However, Kingsley Coman hasn't been able to take off as of yet because of the multiple long-term injuries which have halted his young career.

Supremely talented and a superstar-in-the-making, the French winger has often showcased his immense ability in bits and parts for both Juventus and Bayern. In 2015, he came runner-up only to compatriot Anthony Martial for the annual Golden Boy award which is given to the best European player under the age of 21. He scored his first Bayern goal at the tender age of 18, but has never been a prolific goalscorer for the club.

His best numbers came in the 2017/18 season when he managed to rack up seven goals and eight assists in 32 games before another injury marred his season. It was reported back in November that Manchester City could be looking at the pacy wide-man as a potential Leroy Sane replacement.

Pep Guardiola and Kingsley Coman have worked together at Bayern Munich previously

Given his injury record, Bayern Munich would probably not mind including him in a deal involving the German international. And Guardiola, who has worked with him before at the Allianz Arena, would welcome the man he once called a "rare" talent.

“But it is madness how fast Kingsley has integrated at Bayern. It is clear that he has a lot of potential. He has rare dribbling skills that you do not see very often,” the Catalan once said of the Frenchman.

Even Coman, in an interview, stated how Guardiola made his life much easier at Bayern, and that it was tough for him to thrive following the Catalan’s departure. It could definitely be a match made in heaven.

