3 Manchester United players who need to buckle down this season

Jose Mourinho is often criticized for his defensive tactics.

It is still questionable that whether Manchester United are flourishing under Jose Mourinho or not. Albeit, some faithful still believe that Jose is the right man to restore the glory days at Old Trafford.

While others are baffled by his pragmatic approach and repeatedly end up criticizing his tactics. A lot was expected from Mourinho in his second season in charge after he won the Europa League and the EFL Cup in his debut season.

But it was a huge let-down for United as they crashed out from the Champions League in the knock out stages and lost the FA Cup final. They did manage to finish second in the Premier League but that was ludicrously distant from Manchester City.

It's not about the manager always, the players also fail to live up to the expectations sometimes. Despite that, the manager and fans keep their faith in them.

Of course, the players need to return the favour to them as well. Here we look at three such players who need to buckle down this season.

#3 Ander Herrera

Ander Herrera hasn't performed up to the mark lately and faces a stiff competition

The signing of Nemanja Matic limited Ander Herrera's game time. The competition for the place in the starting XI stiffened. Herrera was a regular starter before Matic’s arrival.

In his debut season, Mourinho preferred him alongside Paul Pogba in the central midfield role in the 4-2-3-1 system. Herrera was a consistent performer that season.

He played most minutes of league football among the outfield players after Pogba and Antonio Valencia. However, when United signed Matic last summer, it was obvious that he would replace Herrera in the midfield.

Although, the replacement did nothing wrong. On the contrary, it proved to be a masterstroke. Matic was like an immediate upgrade to Herrera. The Spaniard found himself under the shadow of Matic, but he kept working hard and delivering his brilliant performances whenever the team needed him.

No doubt his game time has reduced as he started just 13 games last season as compared to the 27 he did the season before. United have added another member in the midfield department in Fred and thus, the fight for the place is even tougher.

This is the time for Herrera to make his mark and prove that he can still keep players like Eden Hazard at bay and perform like he did in the match against Chelsea last year at Old Trafford.

Arguably last season can be termed as the worst for Herrera since his arrival from Athletic Bilbao back in 2014. Still, Herrera is a kind of player who will always fit in Mourinho’s system, a proper box to box player who also loves to defend with his heart out.

And thus, he has the opportunity to impress and regain his lost belief from the manager.

