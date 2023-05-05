3 midfielders Liverpool could sign this summer

Liverpool have endured a disappointing 2022-2023 season. The Reds are currently fifth in the Premier League table, 20 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Midfield has been the biggest area of concern for Jurgen Klopp this term. Most of the Reds' senior midfielders have struggled with serious injuries during the season.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are also expected to leave the club upon the expiration of their respective contract at the end of the ongoing campaign. Jurgen Klopp will look to bolster the position during the forthcoming transfer window.

On that note, here's a list of three midfielders who could join Liverpool in the summer.

#1. Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister has established himself among the most talented midfielders in the Premier League over the past two seasons. He played a crucial role in Brighton's ninth-place finish last term, the club's best-ever showing.

The 24-year-old midfielder also helped Argentina win the FIFA World Cup 2022 and is currently spearheading the Seagulls' push to secure European football for next season. He has played 29 Premier League games so far, scoring nine goals and assisting one more.

According to a report published by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have made a transfer proposal to the Argentina international in recent days. He could be on his way to Anfield before the start of the next season.

#2. Mason Mount

Mason Mount has been a consistent performer for Chelsea since breaking into the senior squad during the 2019-20 season. He has played 129 Premier League games for the Blues till now, registering 27 goals and 22 assists.

The England international won the Chelsea Player of the Season accolade consecutively for the last two seasons. However, his current contract at Stamford Bridge is set to expire at the end of the next season.

Talks over a new deal have not made significant progress in the last few months. Chelsea could look to cash in for him this summer as opposed to letting him leave for free in 2024.

Liverpool are reportedly keen on securing his services, while Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Manchester United also monitoring his situation. It will take a lot of persuasion from Jurgen Klopp to bring him to Anfield.

#3. Ryan Gravenberch

Big things were expected from Ryan Gravenberch when he joined Bayern Munich from Ajax during the summer transfer window of 2022. However, he has struggled to settle at the club, managing to start just one Bundesliga game so far.

The Netherlands international has recently expressed his desire to play regular first-team football. He will discuss his future with the Bavarians board at the end of the current campaign.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have already contacted his agent to get an update on his situation. The Reds are likely to make efforts to sign him during the upcoming transfer window.

