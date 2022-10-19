3 midfielders Liverpool could sign during the upcoming window

Liverpool have endured a disappointing start to the current season, managing to win just three of their opening nine games in the league. They are currently eighth in the Premier League table, 14 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Midfield has been one of the biggest areas of concern for manager Jurgen Klopp. Almost all of Liverpool's senior midfielders have suffered an injury during the opening months of the campaign.

The Reds could look to bring reinforcements to the position during the upcoming transfer window. On that note, here's a list of three midfielders Liverpool could sign during the January transfer window.

#3 Konrad Laimer

Konrad Laimer linked with Liverpool during the summer window

Liverpool contacted RB Leipzig to sign Konrad Laimer during the concluded stages of the summer window. But the German club rebuffed their approach as they didn't want to sell him close to the deadline.

However, as his current contract at the Red Bull Arena expires at the end of the season, the Reds could try signing him again during the January window.

The Austria international is a versatile footballer who is capable of playing in numerous positions across the midfield. He could be an excellent option to replace James Milner, whose contract expires at the end of the current season.

Laimer has played 167 games in all competitions for the Leipzig outfit so far, registering 11 goals and 18 assists. According to the Daily Mail, Bayern Munich are also interested in signing Laimer. It will take a lot of persuasion from Jurgen Klopp to bring him to Anfield.

#2 Moisés Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is one of the most promising midfielders in the Premier League

Moises Caicedo has established himself as among the most promising midfielders in the Premier League after breaking into Brighton & Hove Albion's senior team last season.

He has played 18 league games for the South coast club so far, registering two goals and one assist. Caicedo has caught attention with his energy, coupled with his ability to evade pressure and play incisive passes.

According to WhoScored, he has registered 2.9 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and 1.2 key passes per 90 minutes in the league this term. Apart from that, Caicedo completed 87.4 percent of his attempted passes.

As per Si, Chelsea are monitoring the Ecuador international ahead of the January transfer window.

#1 Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona tried to sell Frenkie de Jong during the summer window

Frenkie de Jong is one of the most talented footballers of his generation. The Dutch international has played 151 games in all competitions since joining the Blaugrana in 2019, registering 14 goals and 18 assists.

The Spanish club wanted to sell the midfielder during the summer window to balance their wage bill but De Jong blocked any potential move. Barcelona could look to sell him again during the winter window. As per the Daily Mail, the Merseysiders are expected to join the race to sign the midfielder in January.

De Jong is brilliant at protecting his back line while also being excellent at recycling possession. He has completed 91.6 percent of his passes in the league and has also registered 1.8 tackles and 1.4 key passes per 90 minutes in La Liga this term.

If Jurgen Klopp manages to pursue him to join the club, the Dutchman will be an excellent addition to Liverpool's midfield.

