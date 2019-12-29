3 milestones awaiting Robert Lewandowski in 2020

Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski is the first player to score 4 goals in a Champions League semifinal when he netted four times for Borussia Dortmund against Real Madrid in the first leg of Dortmund's 4-1 win in the 2012-13 last-four.

The prolific marksman this season became the first player after Lionel Messi to register multiple quadruples in the Champions League when he scored 4 at Crvena Zvezda in a devastating 16 minute blitz to register the fastest quadruple in the competition. In the Bundesliga, Lewandowski is the most prolific non-German scorer and one of only 5 players to score over 200 goals in the German top-flight.

The winner of 7 Bundesliga titles (twice with Borussia Dortmund and 5 with Bayern Munich), Lewandowski scored in a record 11 consecutive games since the start of the 2019-20 season to end the calendar year as the top-scorer for club and country. The first player this season to score 30 goals in all competitions, Lewandowski has the following milestones to look forward to in 2020:

# 1: Most goals in a Bundesliga season

Robert Lewandowski has been prolific in scoring in 2019

The first player to score in each of the 11 games since the start of a Bundesliga season and the first to tally 16 goals after 11 games, Robert Lewandowski scored 3 in his next 6 to lead the race for the 2019-20 Torjagaekanone.

At one point, Lewandowski was well inside the pace of matching Gerd Muller's 1971-72 season haul of 40 hauls which is the most scored in a Bundesliga season. The prolific Pole is still on course to equal or surpass the legendary Muller's 48-year record by producing a strong finish in the second half of the season.

