When we talk about football, the goalkeeper of a team is clearly the odd man out. He is dressed in a color distinct from the rest of his teammates and he is the only player on the pitch, who is allowed to handle the ball. At times, the man between the sticks doesn't even appear to be a part of the team as he stays away from most of the action for the better part of a game.

However, the position of a goalkeeper is also considered to be one of the toughest in football. This is because, almost always, the goalkeeper has to endure being the scapegoat for a poor result more often than any of the outfield players. The goalkeepers are inevitably seen as the final line of defense, ultimately responsible for conceding goals, which is all it takes to change the outcome of a football match. The role of the goalkeeper is so important, it is often said that although goalscorers can win you matches but also having a solid goalkeeper can win you tournaments.

The goalkeeper's primary task has remained unchanged over time, which is to prevent the opposing team from scoring. However, his responsibilities have definitely grown manifold since the turn of the century, especially, in the recent years.

Nowadays, a goalkeeper is not only expected to guard the net but also to contribute both in offense and defense. He is expected to act as an additional defender during certain passages of the game and play the role of a 'sweeper keeper'. He is also expected to have good ball distribution skill, from either his throws or punts up the field. Thus a goalie also plays a pivotal role in building an attack for his team. In short, the role of the goalkeeper has been revolutionized into an 11th outfield player.

History has seen a plethora of great goalkeepers and as many great clubs move for them with giant offers. Let us have a look at the top 3 most expensive goalkeepers of all time in the football history.

#3 Gianluigi Buffon

Buffon is considered one of the all-time greats.

Gianluigi "Gigi" Buffon is an Italian footballer, who plays as a goalkeeper for French club Paris Saint-Germain. He is considered by many as one of the greatest goalkeepers in history and, by some, as the greatest ever.

Buffon was the runner-up for the Ballon d'Or in 2006 and has been elected to be part of the FIFPro World XI twice. He has also won the Golden Foot award, which is given on grounds of playing ability as well as on-field personality.

This summer, the Azzurri Legend made the switch from Juventus to PSG on a free transfer but, interestingly, the last time he moved he became the most expensive goalkeeper in history, a title that stayed with him for 17 years. This took place when the Italian Maestro was bought by Juventus from Parma back in 2001 for a fee of 32.6 mil pounds.

Over the years, Buffon has thoroughly justified his price tag and has been the backbone of a trophy-winning Juve side. He, without any doubt, is a top-class goalkeeper, who has maintained his fine form till today in spite of the effects of aging.

