3 most improved Chelsea players from the preseason so far

Frank Lampard at the Barcelona v Chelsea - Preseason Friendly

Chelsea are going through a revolution at the moment. The transfer ban has massively influenced all footballing affairs at the club. Since they cannot sign any player, Chelsea are building their squad using existing players and players from the loan army and the academy.

Throughout the preseason, most forgotten players have played while some academy stars have also featured regularly. The style of football on display has been full of energy and the players have improved with every match.

Here, we take a look at 3 players who have improved the most so far:

#3 Mateo Kovacic

Action from Barcelona v Chelsea - Preseason Friendly

Mateo Kovacic is perhaps one of the most misunderstood players in the world. Due to his specific skill set, he hasn't been able to fit into the system at any of his clubs.

Kovacic excels in carrying the ball through the pitch. His biggest strength is to link the defense and the attack. Being physically strong, he is very comfortable in dribbling the ball through a marker or two. However, his attributes in the final third are extremely average. Chelsea must not expect goals from him as finishing isn't really his department.

The ideal position for Kovacic should be something like a defensive midfielder. And this is exactly where he has been deployed by Lampard. As analyzed in the previous article, Lampard has settled at a double pivot with two mobile defensive midfielders.

Being in his favoured position, Kovacic has been playing some fantastic football. He has a visible understanding with Jorginho and both have been able to play the ball forward comfortably.

Playing in a double pivot is definitely helping him work according to his strengths. However, Lampard loves to tinker with his tactics throughout the game and Kovacic must be aware that formations may change easily.

As we approach the upcoming season, it seems that Kovacic is finally in the right position and can do wonders if he maintains his form.

