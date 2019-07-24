×
3 take-aways from Chelsea's victory over Barcelona

Vansh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
24 Jul 2019, 02:23 IST

Barcelona v Chelsea: Preseason Friendly
Barcelona v Chelsea: Pre-season Friendly

Chelsea are going through a transformation at the moment. With a transfer ban looming, they are experimenting with all the players at their disposal. Ever since Frank Lampard's appointment, the Chelsea fanbase has been looking forward to a season featuring youth prominently.

Throughout the preseason, Lampard has given a number of opportunities to all players. Even forgotten players like Kenedy and Tiemoue Bakayoko have been playing regularly.

Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard

Chelsea took on Barcelona in what was a sort of a pre-season friendly. However, the match shaped up to be a little more competitive than expected, with both teams taking shots at each other on social media.

Chelsea turned out to be the better team as they won the match 2-1. Here, we take a look at 3 takeaways from their victory.

1. Chelsea will press higher off the ball

Chelsea didn't really press hard last season. The off press could be seen here and there but it always seemed half-hearted.

Pressing, in general, is a very difficult quality to inculcate into a squad. The players need to understand their manager's mechanism completely. At times, pressing can be very detailed as some coaches deploy certain players to press when the ball in is in a particular area of the pitch.

Now, Chelsea have a young and hungry squad at the moment. The transfer ban has ensured that Chelsea will try to exploit every possible resource they have before the beginning of the season.

Every player is getting a chance, and all players look determined to make a strong case for themselves.

Barcelona v Chelsea - Preseason Friendly
Barcelona v Chelsea - Preseason Friendly

In the game against Barcelona, Chelsea were pressing high. The front line was constantly putting pressure on the opposition defenders. What this did is that it made those defenders nervous and conscious about their passing.

This was a beautiful tactic as it perfectly suited Chelsea's strengths. The starting men up top were Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Pedro and Tammy Abraham. These four men were pressing ferociously, and displaying intent and a positive mindset.

The game against Barcelona showed that Lampard considers pressing to be a very important feature of his squad. It is clear that this pressing will be on full display in the days to come.

The squad would also have to work on physical training to increase their stamina, as pressing is quite a tiring task. As we approach the upcoming season, Chelsea seem full of intent and their pressing will only get better and better.

