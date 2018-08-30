Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 must have players for Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 4

Dan R
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
510   //    30 Aug 2018, 17:12 IST

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Man Utd's David de Gea

Gameweek 3 is over and we observed some drama, great football, and a lot of fantasy points. Now, the focus shifts to the upcoming matchday which essentially happens to be Gameweek 4.

Lets take a look at players who i think might have very good potential for your respective fantasy teams.

#1 Harry Kane

Image result for harry kane
Hurri-Kane Harry

The Tottenham Hotspur talisman's season is shaping up well, and he has converted a so called jinxed month of August into a goal-scoring one. Kane has already made his mark on the score-sheet, and has gathered a total of 18 points so far.

I only see his fantasy points scale going upwards, and mind you - that's bound to happen with a lot of consistency. Make no mistakes, we are talking about a player who has already won a World Cup Golden Boot award, a dream for many other professional centre forwards like him.

#2 Aleksander Mitrovic

Image result for aleksandar mitrovic fulham
Mitrovic

The Serbian was on a roll as he scored a brace and provided an assist in the game against Burnley last week. I don't see any reason why he should not be considered for the upcoming Gameweek.

Fulham will be going on the road to Brighton this weekend. He's on par with Sergio Aguero on 24 total fantasy points thus far. This option should definitely act as a good alternative for all those of you who cannot afford Sergio Aguero.

#3 Eden Hazard

Image result for eden hazard
Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard made his comeback to the starting line-up last week, and is sure to keep his place for the next game. The Chelsea player is sure to bring in some points with his attacking abilities and primary penalty duties.

If you're looking for that one Chelsea player (aside Marcos Alonso) who could make a difference, look no further than Eden Hazard.

Hope most of you are making an effort to stick with my picks from Gameweek 3. Namely, Benjamin Mendy, Marcos Alonso, and Sergio Aguero. They brought about a consistent 17 points altogether last week. Good luck for Gameweek 4!

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Eden Hazard Harry Kane Fantasy Premier League Fantasy Premier League Tips
Dan R
CONTRIBUTOR
