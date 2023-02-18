3 Newcastle United players that could upset Liverpool today | Matchday 24

Newcastle United will take on Liverpool in one of this weekend's Premier League fixtures. The game is scheduled to be played at Saint James' Park on Saturday (February 18).

The Magpies have been in great form in the 2022-23 campaign so far and have registered 41 points in 22 league games. They currently occupy fourth position in the league's standings.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been inconsistent and have registered only 32 points from 21 league games. They currently languish in ninth in the league standings.

Here are three Newcastle United players that could upset them in this encounter.

3 Newcastle United players that could upset Liverpool

#3 Nick Pope

Nick Pope - Southampton v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg 2022-23 campaign

When you talk about in-form goalkeepers, one of the names that comes to mind is Nick Pope. The Englishman has been brilliant this season and his presence in goal has helped the Magpies maintain the best defensive record in the Premier League.

Pope has kept the most clean sheets - 12 in 22 games - so far in the Premier League this season.

His goalkeeping mastery has also been immense as he has only conceded 13 league goals this campaign. If Pope maintains consistency, it might be difficult for Liverpool's attack to get the ball past him.

#2 Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier - Newcastle United v West Ham United - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

Kieran Trippier has been an intergral part of Newcastle United's success this season. The Englishman has been solid at the back while also being one of the most effective attacking fullbacks in the league.

Trippier has netted one goal and registered four assists in 22 league appearances for the Magpies so far. He has also registered the most crosses in the league this season (226).

The Englishman’s attacking threat as well as his ability to deliver dangerous crosses in the opposition’s penalty box could be a problem for Liverpool's shaky defense. He could further tee up with attackers like Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron to cause havoc for the Reds' backline.

#1 Miguel Almiron

Newcastle United v West Ham United - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

Miguel Almiron has been sensational in attack in the Premier League this season. After enduring a difficult start to life at Tyneside, the Paraguay international has taken the Premier League by storm this season.

Almiron has netted 10 goals and has registered one assist in 22 league appearances so far. The 29-year-old had scored just nine league goals since joining the Magpies in January 2019 prior to this season.

Premier League @premierleague



#BOUNEW Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron has scored 10 goals in 22 #PL games in 2022-23, one more than he scored in 110 appearances in his first four seasons in the competition beforehand (9 goals) Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron has scored 10 goals in 22 #PL games in 2022-23, one more than he scored in 110 appearances in his first four seasons in the competition beforehand (9 goals) 🔥#BOUNEW https://t.co/WuSNV7pB2U

His ability to place the ball in the back of the net and position himself properly in the final third of the pitch is remarkable. Hence, his decent scoring form could be a problem for Liverpool's defense in this clash as the backline has been poor and has conceded five goals in their last three games across all competitions.

Virgil van Dijk and Co. will have to keep him under close watch if they intend to secure all three points in this clash.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes