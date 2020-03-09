3 player battles to look forward to in PSG and Borussia Dortmund clash | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Paris Saint-Germain v RSC Anderlecht - UEFA Champions League

Borussia Dortmund and Paris-Saint Germain are set to lock horns once again in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg tie. PSG need to overturn a 2-1 deficit at their home turf. The Parisiens also need to restrict Dortmund from getting away goals as it would make their task even more tougher.

Overall, the encounter guarantees to be a high flying one, with both teams known for their attacking brilliance and defensive frailties alike. While PSG will surely attack from the start, Dortmund could look to hit Tuchel's side on the counter with the pace and skills of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.

The match-up between both sides could be very open as both sides have impressive attacking players amongst their ranks. While the Ligue 1 outfit have Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as their biggest assets, Dortmund, on the other hand, have the likes of Sancho and teenage sensation Haaland to lead the line for them.

That said, let's have a look at the three key battles that could decide the Champions League fate of the teams on the night.

Idrissa Gueye vs Axel Witsel

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

In Marco Verratti's absence, Idrissa Gueye's role becomes even more important for PSG in the second leg. One man who could go straight against Gueye is Dortmund's Axel Witsel. Both defensive midfielders possess different qualities but their performances could play a huge role in determining the outcome of the match.

While Witsel is known for his dynamic passing and game control, Gueye's ability to break up play, interceptions and tackles need to be top-notch on the night if PSG are to qualify for the last eight of this year's Champions League.

Layvin Kurzawa vs Jadon Sancho

Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Le

Jadon Sancho was one of the most impressive players on the pitch when both these sides first met in February. And the Englishman could again cause all sorts of problems for PSG's defence in the second leg. Sancho's pace, skill and creative prowess from the right-wing could be a huge weapon for Dortmund.

Advertisement

Layvin Kurzawa could possibly be the man tasked with dealing with Sancho's threat. Adding up to PSG's worries, Kurzawa isn't particularly impressive defensively and with Sancho lurking, it could prove to be a pretty difficult night for the Frenchman.

PSG's centre-backs vs Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

With Thiago Silva still a doubt for the clash, it's unclear that who would start for PSG at the heart of their defence. This could be an ultimately tough task for PSG's defence to deal with teenage giant Erling Haaland. And if the Parisiens are left without their skipper for this clash, Haaland could very well shatter their European dreams once again.

The Norwegian wonder-kid has been in spectacular form for the past two months. No matter who starts for PSG at Parc des Princes, dealing with Haaland is a nightmare, and for the Ligue 1 outfit to qualify for later stages they must contain one of the most in form strikers in Europe over 90 minutes.