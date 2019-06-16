3 players Barcelona should sign this summer

Barcelona are on the lookout for the perfect long-term replacement for Suarez.

Given their lofty ambitions, the 2018/19 campaign ultimately was an underwhelming one for Barcelona. Despite a record-breaking campaign in Spain's top-flight, which saw them retain their crown as La Liga champions, they folded when it mattered most on two fronts - the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

A shocking 4-0 semi-final second leg defeat by eventual winners Liverpool saw their hopes of UCL glory ripped to shreds despite holding a 3-0 first-leg lead, while their frustrations were compounded after losing 2-1 against Valencia in their CDR Final on May 25.

With that in mind, it's become increasingly clear they need to strengthen if they are to finally banish their poor late-season form and improve after another disappointing campaign. The big question is though, who should they invest money into?

Speculation linking Atletico's Antoine Griezmann with a move to the Nou Camp has continued to intensify recently, but even with the Frenchman's arrival, their team would need serious work if they want to secure an elusive treble next term. So without further ado, here's a look at three players Barca should sign this summer:

#3 Jérôme Roussillon (VfL Wolfsburg)

Roussillon has excelled at Wolfsburg after his summer switch and is already attracting interest abroad.

It hasn't even been a full twelve months since Roussillon signed for Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg, leaving home comforts in France for the first time in his professional career - it has already significantly paid off.

He penned a one-year extension on top of his existing deal last month but in truth, it's a smart way of Wolfsburg drawing their territory: if serious, interested suitors will have to pay over the odds for someone with plenty to run on his contract.

Barcelona are already among those interested and given his performances in Germany's top-flight, that should come as no surprise. Sporting director Eric Abidal is said to have taken note of the fullback's potential while he was at Montpellier.

Given Jordi Alba's dwindling form, it makes sense to introduce competition for the experienced Spaniard, who has been undisputed first-choice at Barca. Despite his creative qualities, Alba's defensive frailties have been exposed in recent seasons.

Averaging 1.5 clearances and tackles, as well as 1.1 interceptions per game in 28 Bundesliga outings this past season, Roussillion didn't shy away from his defensive responsibilities. With three goals, four assists, 1.8 dribbles completed and 1.1 key passes on average per game, he doesn't lack impetus going forward.

However, his 81% tackle completion rate is a significant upgrade on Alba's 60% - albeit in a different league.

Jérôme is in-form and would prove a welcome addition, not least because he's better defensively and a younger alternative at 26.

