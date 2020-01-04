3 players Bayern Munich should look to sign in the January transfer window

The Bayern Munich defence is in a crisis with injuries to Niklas Sule and Lucas Hernandez

Bayern Munich have been struck with a lot of injuries in recent times, which is holding the squad back from performing at their best. The biggest trouble is in the central defence where Niklas Sule is out for the season, while club-record signing Lucas Hernandez is on and off the pitch due to persistent injury issues.

Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez are past their prime, and Hans-Dieter Flick is being forced to use Canadian winger Alphonso Davies in the left-back position, while David Alaba who is known to play as a left-back or a central midfielder is putting in shifts in central defence.

Kingsley Coman is also injury prone, and Ivan Perisic hasn't been very effective in his absence, giving the Bayern board several positions to strengthen so the club can effectively challenge for all 3 titles they are competing for. Here are 3 signings Die Roten can make this winter.

#3 Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo isn't finding regular game-time at Manchester City

The Manchester City right-back joined the club from Juventus this summer, however, he hasn't featured much in the first half of the season under Pep Guardiola, even with the injury issues in the City defence.

The 25-year-old right-back can play as a right-winger as well, which makes him all the more valuable, and fits the bill of Bayern Munich perfectly, as the club is reportedly on the lookout for a winger and right-back this winter.

Joao Cancelo is fast, technically adept, and very good at crossing. He's a very energetic player and fits in smoothly to Flick's dynamic pressing style of play. His added pace and energy means he would be able to cover more distance on the flanks than Benjamin Pavard when deployed as a right-back, which would be a massive plus for Bayern should he join them.

