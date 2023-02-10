3 players who could become Chelsea's new vice-captain ft. Thiago Silva 

The role of vice-captain at Chelsea Football Club is currently vacant following Jorginho's move to Arsenal. The Italian midfielder joined the Gunners in a £12 million deal on the deadline day of the recently concluded winter transfer window.

Jorginho was first named Chelsea's vice-captain by former manager Frank Lampard in the 2019-20 season. He retained the role under Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter until he left the club last month.

The 31-year-old's exit from the club has left a leadership vacuum that Graham Potter must now fill. Some criteria that could influence his decision on who will become the Blues' next vice-captain range from squad seniority, leadership qualities, and the player's performance within the team.

Without further ado, we'll take a look at three players who could become Chelsea's next vice-captain.

#3 Mateo Kovacic

Croatian star Mateo Kovacic is one of the favorites for the vice-captain role at Chelsea. The former Real Madrid star is one of the most experienced, decorated and longest-serving players at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old joined the Blues in 2018 from Real Madrid initially on loan before making the move permanent a season later. He has been a key player for the club ever since.

Kovacic is not bereft of leadership experience, having played alongside Jorginho since joining the club. His ability to read and dictate the game from the middle of the pitch also makes him a good candidate for the leadership role.

The versatile midfielder has made 22 appearances across competitions for the West London club this term, registering a goal and an assist.

#2 Thiago Silva

When it comes to leaders in the current Chelsea squad, one cannot look beyond veteran defender Thiago Silva. He is the oldest player in the Blues squad and has loads of experience under his belt.

The 38-year-old served as the captain at Paris Saint Germain before moving to Stamford Bridge. He is also the current skipper of the Brazilian national team.

Despite his age, he still dishes out top-class performances for Graham Potter's side every time he steps onto the pitch. He is the backbone of Chelsea's defense and can lead the team from behind in the absence of Azpilicueta.

Chelsea fc @mutzcfc 'Mr Consistent' Thiago Silva i presume should be our vice captain following Jorginho's departure to Arsenal 'Mr Consistent' Thiago Silva i presume should be our vice captain following Jorginho's departure to Arsenal

He captained the West London club against Fulham (their first game after Jorginho's exit) but is yet to be officially named the vice-captain. Silva would be the perfect deputy on and off the pitch.

#1 N'Golo Kante

France international N'Golo Kante is another worthy mention for the vice-captaincy. The diminutive defensive midfielder is one of the favorites for the role if Potter decides to use squad seniority as a criterion to name his deputy leader.

The 31-year-old is the second-longest serving member at the club after Azpilicueta. Kante joined the Blues in 2016 from Leicester City and went on to become one of the few players to win back-to-back Premier League titles with two different clubs.

He has played a major role in the club's success in recent years and is greatly loved by the fans. However, Kante is not one of the most vocal players on the pitch and this might make Potter overlook him for the role.

The two-time Premier League winner has also suffered recurring injuries which have seen him miss a good chunk of games in recent months, This might also reduce the possibility of him being named vice-captain.

Kante has only featured twice for the Blues this season, managing just 175 minutes across all competitions.

