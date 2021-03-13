Create
Potential Georginio Wijnaldum replacements at Liverpool

Wijnaldum contract will expire at the end of the current season.
Uday Partap Singh
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
Top 5 / Top 10
Georginio Wijnaldum looks set to leave Liverpool as his current contract with the club expires at the end of the current season.

The Dutchman joined Liverpool from Newcastle United in 2016 and has played 169 league games since then. He helped the Reds win one Premier League title and one Champions League trophy, along with one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World cup.

The former Feyenoord midfielder has been strongly linked with Barcelona recently, with Inter Milan, AC Milan and PSG also showing interest in signing Wijnaldum on a Bosman deal at the end of his contract with Liverpool.

His departure will be a massive blow for the Merseysiders and they will look to replace him during the summer if he leaves.

Three players who could replace Wijnaldum at Liverpool

#3 Renato Sanches

Renato Sanches is finally fulfilling his huge potential
Renato Sanches is finally fulfilling his huge potential

After a disastrous spell at Bayern Munich and on loan at Swansea City, Renato Sanches has revived his career at Lille FC and is currently among the best midfielders in the French top division.

Sanches is a versatile player who is comfortable playing in the middle of the park as well on the flanks. Like Wijnaldum, he is a workhorse and contributes significantly at both ends of the pitch. The 23-year old is a superb dribbler and uses his pace and strength to unlock opposing defenses.

The Portugal international played a vital part in Lille's Europa League qualification during the 2018-19 season and was voted as the club's third-best player behind Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Andre. He has been in brilliant form this season too and is among the driving forces behind Lille's title hunt.

The former Sporting CP man has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months, however, the French club are likely to demand a huge fee for him.

Published 13 Mar 2021, 05:44 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool Football Georginio Wijnaldum Houssem Aouar EPL Transfer News & Rumors Liverpool Transfer News
