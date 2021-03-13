Potential Georginio Wijnaldum replacements at Liverpool

Georginio Wijnaldum looks set to leave Liverpool as his current contract with the club expires at the end of the current season.

The Dutchman joined Liverpool from Newcastle United in 2016 and has played 169 league games since then. He helped the Reds win one Premier League title and one Champions League trophy, along with one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World cup.

Happy with the result today, on to the next round @ChampionsLeague ✊🏾🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/Y5rjnEiiCq — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) March 10, 2021

The former Feyenoord midfielder has been strongly linked with Barcelona recently, with Inter Milan, AC Milan and PSG also showing interest in signing Wijnaldum on a Bosman deal at the end of his contract with Liverpool.

His departure will be a massive blow for the Merseysiders and they will look to replace him during the summer if he leaves.

Three players who could replace Wijnaldum at Liverpool

#3 Renato Sanches

Renato Sanches is finally fulfilling his huge potential

After a disastrous spell at Bayern Munich and on loan at Swansea City, Renato Sanches has revived his career at Lille FC and is currently among the best midfielders in the French top division.

the old process made me stronger ‼️ pic.twitter.com/eoaxK6bubB — renatosanches (@renatosanches35) October 30, 2020

Sanches is a versatile player who is comfortable playing in the middle of the park as well on the flanks. Like Wijnaldum, he is a workhorse and contributes significantly at both ends of the pitch. The 23-year old is a superb dribbler and uses his pace and strength to unlock opposing defenses.

The Portugal international played a vital part in Lille's Europa League qualification during the 2018-19 season and was voted as the club's third-best player behind Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Andre. He has been in brilliant form this season too and is among the driving forces behind Lille's title hunt.

The former Sporting CP man has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months, however, the French club are likely to demand a huge fee for him.

