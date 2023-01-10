Chelsea have struggled in recent months and this has seen them getting eliminated from several domestic competitions. They currently occupy 10th position in the league standings. Furthermore, the Blues are currently 19 points behind league leaders Arsenal in the Premier League standings.

Their recent dip in form could be attributed to the porous performance of several players in the starting XI and it could also be blamed on the tactic of the current manager.

Amidst the challenges in the squad, there are several players that have grossly underperformed and are not adding any meaningful contributions to the team. Hence, it's best to offload them should the club receive a decent offer.

In this article, we will look at three players that Chelsea should offload in the ongoing January transfer window. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#3 Ruben Loftus-Cheek

The Englishman is one of the players whose career at Stamford Bridge has been grossly affected by numerous injury woes.

Loftus-Cheek has not registered any goals or assists in 20 appearances this season. Furthermore, he's currently recovering from a calf injury that he sustained before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

His consistent injury woes as well as the growing presence of Carney Chibueze Chukwuemeka in midfield could reduce his playing time. Hence, he should be sold if they receive a good deal.

#2 Christian Pulisic

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Chelsea are prepared to receive offers for Christian Pulisic in January. #CFC Chelsea are prepared to receive offers for Christian Pulisic in January. 🚨 Chelsea are prepared to receive offers for Christian Pulisic in January. 🔵 #CFC https://t.co/RWNOe3vTV5

The American international is one of the Blues wingers who has been underperforming in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign and has barely made any meaningful contributions in attack.

Pulisic has netted only one goal and has registered two assists in 21 appearances for Chelsea this season. Furthermore, the possible arrival of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid could push him down the pecking order in the left-wing forward position.

According to numerous reports, the Blues hierarchy are open to selling the 24-year-old should they get a decent offer. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the coming days.

#1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The 30-year-old was signed by Chelsea's new owner last summer to replace Romelu Lukaku in attack but it can be stated that he has clearly not lived up to the supporters' expectations.

The Gabonese forward is one of the attackers who has underperformed the most in the Premier League and has been inefficient in attack.

Aubameyang has netted only three goals in 15 appearances for the Blues this season. Furthermore, he has only managed 13 touches in the opposition's box in the ongoing 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

whoscored.com/Articles/DrntK… 🤨 Ben White (18) has had more touches in the opposition box than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (13) in the Premier League this season @BenMcAleer1 looks at Aubameyang's poor start at Chelsea 🤨 Ben White (18) has had more touches in the opposition box than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (13) in the Premier League this season📝 @BenMcAleer1 looks at Aubameyang's poor start at Chelsea 👇whoscored.com/Articles/DrntK…

His dip in form has seen him getting dropped to the bench on several occasions and this has reduced his playing time. It is obvious that things are not working perfectly for him at Chelsea as the club have also signed David Datro Fofana, who's also a centre-forward. Hence, the club should try to offload him if they get a good offer.

