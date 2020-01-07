3 players Chelsea should look to sign this January

Published Jan 07, 2020

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard can sign players in the January transfer window

After a bright start to life under Frank Lampard; Chelsea find themselves limping in the second half of the season. While Lampard initially seemed to be getting the best out of Chelsea's young players, results have drastically soured.

The Blues' disappointing run has seen them drop points against many of the Premier League's lower sides. This has included a draw against Brighton as well as high-profile loses to Southampton, Bournemouth and West Ham.

Chelsea remain in the top 4, but this has largely been due to other teams struggling to take advantage of Chelsea's poor run. Nonetheless, the weaknesses in Chelsea's squad are clear to see and will surely need addressing if they are to secure a top 4 spot.

Chelsea were unable to sign players last summer due to their transfer ban. This has since been reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, leaving Chelsea free to open their purse strings and make up for a lack of summer investment.

#3 Alex Telles

Telles competes with Salah for possession

The left-back position has long been a source of concern for Chelsea, with neither Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri really staking a claim to the position long-term.

While Alonso has always produced elite attacking numbers, Lampard's change to a back 4 means his lack of physicality and defensive awareness is no longer being covered as it was in a back 5 system.

Alex Telles certainly covers Alonso's attacking output, having scored 4 goals and assisted a further 5 in 14 league appearances for Porto this season. Like Alonso, Telles also has an elite repertoire of set pieces in his locker.

Unlike Alonso, however, Telles is comfortable in a back 4 and possess the physical attributes to get up and down the pitch. This allows him to contribute on the attacking end without neglecting his defensive duties.

