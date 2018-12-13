3 Players Chelsea should sell in January

Chelsea v Burnley - Premier League

Chelsea has had a decent start under Maurizio Sarri. They may have lost to Wolverhampton and Tottenham, but they are also the only team to have beaten Manchester City in the Premier League.

Added to that they knocked Liverpool out of the League Cup. Having won their Europa League group with a game to spare, the blues are in contention for silverware this season in all cup competitions.

Out of the sixteen premier league games, they have played, they won ten, lost two and drew four. Their most impressive result was probably against Manchester City.

With a new attacking and free-flowing style of football under Sarri, the team is bound to take some time, before they can compete for the title. While players like Eden Hazard and Willian will cherish the attacking football, there are few players who have fallen out of favor at Chelsea.

In this article, we mention 3 players who should leave Chelsea if they want to get more playing time.

#1. Gary Cahill

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea - Premier League

Gary Cahill might be the captain of the team, but he cannot lead the team out unless he plays. With David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, and Ethan Ampadu for competition Cahill's days at Chelsea are limited. He may have had more opportunities if Chelsea played three at the back but that is not a possibility as long as Sarri is in charge.

Cahill has also lost a considerable amount of pace which makes him a liability for the type of football which Sarri is trying to implement. At 32, he is not getting any younger and ball distribution has never been his forte. He isn't a good fit for Sarri.

In his career at Chelsea, Cahill has won every team trophy there is to win. He played in the Champions League final and was part of Two Premier League winning teams under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte respectively. Added to that he has won the Europa League, FA Cup, and the League Cup.

I believe it would be the right time for Cahill to leave as it will also allow youngsters more playing time.

