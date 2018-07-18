3 players Chelsea should sign instead of Gonzalo Higuain

Atharva Gosavi

There are better players in the business than Gonzalo Higuain

Chelsea entered into the summer with a rather slow pace, biding their time until the end of the World Cup to take major decisions. Just after France lifted the World Cup, the Blues have wasted no time in replacing Antonio Conte with Maurizio Sarri.

A cherry on the cake has been the signing that has immediately followed the appointment of the Italian coach; Chelsea have also succeeded in acquiring the services of Jorginho, who was one of the most coveted players this summer after an impressive season with Napoli.

However, as sturdy as Chelsea are in the midfield, there are still a number of doubts hovering over their firepower. With Alvaro Morata having failed miserably in his debut season and Olivier Giroud far from providing the cutting edge that they require, the Londoners are reportedly chasing Gonzalo Higuain to boost their ranks.

While Higuain is amongst the best strikers in the current era, the Argentinian has built a notorious reputation for vanishing in games that matter. It would be imprudent to overlook this fact since they have a bunch of rivals challenging for the title.

There are a number of marksmen the Blues can target to improvise on their attacking department. That being said, here are 3 better options they can turn to instead of the Argentinian.

#3 Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski would be a great addition

Chelsea's dried attack upfront was perhaps the most crucial reason why the Blues failed to impress this season. With Diego Costa gone, Michy Batshuyayi loaned out and Alvaro Morata misfiring, Conte's men lacked the edge that could have guaranteed them points.

Hence, it isn't a surprise to see Chelsea being linked with a host of strikers, with Bayern hitman Robert Lewandowski being one of them.

The Pole is of the finest no.9's in the world right now and signing him would guarantee Abrahamovic and co. a strong league campaign. His 42 goals in 51 games is exactly the kind of ammunition the Londoners need in order to stamp their authority as serious contenders for the UCL next season.

Chelsea have been linked with the striker on a number of occasions. Should Lewandowski put pen to paper at the Stamford Bridge, there is no doubt he would transform the Blues into world beaters.

