3 players Everton are expected to sign in the coming weeks

Everton struggled in the Premier League last season. Posed by the threat of relegation, the club parted ways with Rafael Benitez and appointed Frank Lampard as the new manager in January 2022.

He guided them to safety by finishing 16th in the league. The Toffees collected 39 points in 38 games to ensure their survival in top-flight English football.

With the summer window now open, Lampard will look to bolster his squad ahead of the start of the new league season. He has already signed three players in James Tarkowski (free agent), Ruben Vinagre (loan from Sporting CP) and Dwight McNeil (from Burnley).

However, the club have also parted ways with eight players already. Hence, with four more weeks left in the window, Lampard will look to bring in a few more new faces to his squad.

Let's take a look at three players Everton are expected to sign under Lampard this summer.

#1 Idrissa Gueye

Idrissa Gueye linked with a move back to Everton

According to Paul Joyce, the Toffess are working on a deal to bring Idrissa Gueye back to Merseyside this summer. The Senegalese midfielder left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 but fell down the pecking order last season at the club.

He has previously spent three seasons at Goodison Park (2016-2019). Gueye has represented the Blues in 99 league games, scoring three goals in that team. He was also named as Everton's Player of the Season in the 2018-19 season.

The 32-year-old is no longer an important player at PSG, despite beginning strongly at the French club in 2019. He started in only 18 league games last season and the Ligue 1 giants are reportedly prepared to part ways with him this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Merseyside club has opened talks with PSG over Gueye last week. They will discuss the final details of the deal later this week.

#2 Maxwel Cornet

Maxwel Cornet enjoyed impressive debut season with Burnley last term

Everton seem to be happily shopping from recently relegated Burnley. They began by signing James Tarkowski as a free agent, whose contract with the Clarets expired on June 30.

This was followed by the direct purchase of Dwight McNeil last week. The Toffees are now reportedly also interested in signing Maxwel Cornet this summer.

The 25-year-old versatile winger can operate in three positions - forward, winger and wing-back. He had a successful debut season at Turf Moor last term, scoring nine goals and laying down one assist in 26 league appearances.

He is a physically strong player who is good in the air. As per WhoScored, the 25-year-old attacker averaged 1.8 shots, 0.6 key passes and 0.6 tackles per 90 in the league last term.

The report further adds that personal terms have been agreed upon between the player and Everton.

#3 Leander Dendoncker

Leander Dendoncker linked with a move to Everton

As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Frank Lampard has identified Wolverhampton Wanderers' Leander Dendoncker as his top target this summer.

Dendoncker is a versatile player who can play across various positions, primarily as a centre-back or a holding midfielder. He appeared in 30 league games last season for the Wolves, scoring twice and assisting twice more.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



According to WhoScored, Dendoncker averaged 1.4 tackles, 2.1 passes, and one aerial duel per 90 in the EPL last term.

