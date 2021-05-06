3 players who could leave Liverpool this summer 

After winning the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League in the last two seasons, Liverpool have shown signs of their decline this campaign. The Reds are currently seventh in the English Premier League table, seven points outside the UEFA Champions League qualification places.

Three players that need to leave Liverpool this summer:

Injuries to key players have played a key role in the Reds' downturn in fortunes, while other players have also failed to live up to expectations.

Liverpool need to bring in fresh faces to continue competing at the highest level. They also need to offload some of their fringe players during the upcoming summer transfer window to rejuvenate their squad.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could leave Liverpool this summer:

#1 Divock Origi

Divock Origi joined Liverpool from Lille in 2014 after producing impressive performances for Belgium in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

The 26-year old striker has scored some important goals for Liverpool since arriving at Anfield, famously netting in the semi-finals and final of Reds' victorious Champions League campaign in 2019.

When Divock Origi scored the second in the Champions League Final last season!🤩🔴 pic.twitter.com/IwSSNG71Sc — Liverpool News (@LFCVine) March 7, 2020

However, he has struggled for regular game time since the start of last season, managing to start just nine league games in the last two campaigns.

Moreover, Liverpool have an established frontline of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, which rarely changes. The signing of Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers during last summer's transfer window has pushed Origi further down the pecking order.

The former Lille FC man has been linked with numerous big European clubs in the last few months. So he is likely to move away from Anfield in search of regular game time when the transfer window reopens this summer.

#2 Harry Wilson

Harry Wilson failed to break into Liverpool's first team.

Harry Wilson joined Liverpool's youth academy at the age of eight in 2005 and has moved up the ranks to make his first-team debut in 2017.

However, he has often been overlooked by Liverpool's managers over the years. Wilson has found himself loaned out more times than he has managed to make senior appearances for the club. He was loaned to Crewe Alexandra in 2015 before he spent short spells at Hull City, Derby County and Bournemouth, respectively.

The Wales international is currently on loan at EFL Championship side Cardiff City, where he has scored seven goals and registered 11 assists in 36 league appearances thus far this season.

First professional hat trick on Saturday😁🙌🏼 and a great win to go with it🔵 https://t.co/X0AVFURUv8 — harry wilson (@harrywilson_) May 4, 2021

At 24, Wilson is at the peak of his career and needs to play regular first-team football to continue his development. That may only be possible if Wilson moves away from Liverpool.

#1 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made a brilliant start to his Liverpool career after his move from Arsenal in 2017. He was among the Reds' top performers during his first few months at the club.

However, a horrible knee injury in the Reds' Champions League clash against AS Rome in April 2018 kept him out of first-team football for around a year. He hasn't been able to return to his best since then.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has made just 12 league appearances this season, with most of them coming from the bench. Jurgen Klopp has a bevy of midfielders ahead of Oxlade-Chamberlain in the pecking order, so most of the player's appearances this season have come outside his preferred position.

The England international has been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund recently, so the Reds could be tempted to sell him if the German club offers the right price.