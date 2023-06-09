Liverpool have struggled during the 2022-23 season, finishing outside the top four for the first time since the 2015-16 season. They accumulated just 67 points in 38 games, the lowest in Jurgen Klopp's full six seasons in charge.

The Reds are expected to make several big signings during the summer window to turn things around. They officially signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday, while Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone and Nice's Khephren Thuram have also been linked as per the Liverpool Echo.

Klopp will also look to sell a few players to balance the books. On that note, here's a list of three players Liverpool could sell to raise funds during the summer transfer window.

#3 Fabio Carvalho

Rangers FC v Liverpool FC: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Fabio Carvalho joined Liverpool from Fulham during last summer's transfer window. However, the youngster failed to establish himself in the Reds' senior squad, starting just four Premier League games during the 2022-23 season.

Jurgen Klopp recently stated that the club is looking to loan Carvalho to continue his progress. But the player is reportedly unhappy with his situation and wants to leave Anfield permanently.

According to a report by Football Insider, RB Leipzig is among the clubs who are interested in securing the services of the youngster. The Reds have recently rejected the German club's £10 million bid for Carvalho but Leipzig is preparing to table an improved offer in the coming days.

Apart from Leipzig, Burnley, West Ham, and Brentford are also monitoring his situation at Anfield. It won't come as a surprise if the former Fulham starlet leaves Liverpool during the summer window.

#2 Caoimhin Kelleher

Manchester City v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

With Alisson Becker producing consistent spectacular performances season after season, Caoimhim Kelleher hasn't had much to do at Anfield. The Republic of Ireland international has been in the Reds' books since 2015. However, he has managed to make just 21 appearances across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit thus far.

Nonetheless, the 24-year-old looked impressive whenever called upon, particularly with his stand-out performance against Chelsea in the 2022 Carabao Cup final.

According to Independent, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton, and Brentford are interested in securing his services. He is expected to leave Anfield for regular game time this window.

#3 Joel Matip

Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Joel Matip has been a consistent performer for the Reds since joining from FC Schalke in the summer transfer window of 2016. The Cameroon international has played 140 Premier League games for the Reds so far, scoring nine goals and helping keep 52 clean sheets.

He has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and UEFA Super Cup with the Merseyside outfit. Matip was also named Premier League Player of the Month in February 2022.

The 31-year-old defender struggled with injuries last season and managed to feature in just nine league games. He is in the final year of his contract at Anfield and the club is unlikely to offer him a new deal. Klopp could look to cash in for him if he receives a reasonable offer for the former Schalke man this summer.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes