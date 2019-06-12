3 players Manchester City should sign this summer

Manchester City may look to splash the cash this summer

Despite winning an unprecedented domestic treble, Manchester City may look to splash the cash this summer.

Another disappointing Champions League exit, combined with an aging squad may be enough to convince the City hierarchy to part with even more money.

While there is certainly no crisis at Manchester City, having seen the rise of Liverpool this season, it may be smart to strengthen while ahead, rather than play catch-up later. While City, of course, retained the Premier League, they did see their lead drop from 19 points from the previous season to just 1 this season.

Vincent Kompany has left the club after 10 years and David Silva is 33 and will reportedly leave when his contract runs out next summer, with the idea of finishing his career at his home town club, Las Palmas.

Their other star midfielder, Kevin de Bruyne, has recurring injury problems and City have long sought a replacement/cover for Fernandinho, who remains the club's only specialist defensive midfielder.

İlkay Gündoğan is also in the last year of his contract and has been regularly linked with moves away from the Etihad.

Benjamin Mendy remains City's only natural choice at left-back, with the likes of Fabian Delph and Oleksandr Zinchenko filling in when needed.

However, with Mendy suffering two major injuries in consecutive seasons, it might be time to start looking at a more long term option.

The future of City's attack is also not secure; with Leroy Sane set for a move away after contract negotiations stalled and Sergio Agüero now 31 and plagued by injuries, a shake-up in attack may be on the cards.

Here are three players City should target this summer:

#1 Harry Maguire

Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League

With Kompany leaving Manchester City to become player-manager at Anderlecht, they find themselves in need of defensive reinforcements. Harry Maguire has shown himself to not only be solid at the back but also a calm presence on the ball and assured passer.

Stats wise, Maguire isn't quite as good a passer as Kompany, with his pass completion rate of 86.1% not as high as Kompany's absurdly high 93.2%.

However, this is likely more to do with the two sides' difference in styles, rather than lack of his ability. Pretty much all of the Manchester City players have high pass success, due to Guardiola's possession-based style.

Maguire clearly doesn't lack ability in this department, as shown by his superior numbers in regards to more difficult long-range passes. Maguire completes 5.7 long-range passes per game to Kompany's 4.1.

The towering center-back has been linked with moves to both Manchester clubs and would reportedly cost around £80m.

