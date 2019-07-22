Opinion: 3 players Manchester City should offload before the transfer window shuts

Manchester City are the cream of the crop at the moment. Week by week, Pep Guardiola's side seem to have inserted a new dimension to their already pernicious brand of football. Given how they have gone about their business in the last 24 months, it looks like just a matter of time until the Cityzens have a grasp on every trophy.

Quite relentless in nature, Manchester City couple attacking football with astute positioning, counter-attacking and discipline.

They have done some stellar business in recent windows, having snapped up match-winners and filled gaping holes with players such as Kyle Walker, the brilliant Ederson, Bernardo Silva and the latest of them all, Rodri from Atletico Madrid.

While the club's hierarchy is not short of money from any aspect, they haven't gone all guns blazing in the ongoing transfer window, besides the signing of a Fernandinho replacement. They could include a couple of more additions, and it'd be best to do so by freeing up some space from the squad.

On that note, we look at three players Manchester City must sell before the transfer window comes to a close.

#3 Angelino

Surprise, surprise!

Here's a youngster who resigned for the club just a couple of weeks back, after impressing in Netherlands and growing by leaps and bounds in his game. Angelino, after a series of loan spells, finally settled at PSV before Guardiola and co. decided to re-sign the player by triggering a buy-back clause.

However, with Oleksandr Zinchenko having cemented his place as a neat and dangerous left back and the return of the talented Benjamin Mendy expected real soon, it is safe to say that the 22-year-old will not buy himself the ideal game time.

One might question this argument by placing Mendy's threatening injury scares on the table, but Angelino has thus far failed to impress in pre-season, as visible in the fixture against West Ham.

In fact, former Manchester City defender Andy Hinchcliffe took no time to make notice of the starlet's poor displays. He bluntly revealed:

"Angelino was absolutely awful in both games. He was dreadful. They’ve got Benjamin Mendy and Oleks Zinchenko – there’s no way Angelino is going to get into this City team. His performances have been dreadful."

“Maybe he’s trying too hard, trying to prove how good a player he is, but positionally he was all over the place, one-on-one he wasn’t good enough.”

Given how arduous the intensity levels are required in Guardiola's system, and the fact that it might take the young bloke some time to gel in, it might be viable for Manchester City to loan him to a club in England itself, so that he gets accustomed to the Premier League and stake a proper claim for a first team spot next season.

