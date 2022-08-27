3 players Manchester United are expected to sign before the transfer deadline

Manchester United have enjoyed decent transfer window so far

Manchester United are attempting to make a new start under the guidance of Erik ten Hag.

The squad has bid adieu to several players, including the likes of Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata among others.

They have also brought in new faces like Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia this summer.

The Red Devils squad still has some gaping holes that need to be addressed before the transfer window slams shut on August 31.

They have been linked with some prominent names but the next deal is yet to materialize.

On that note, here's a list of three players Manchester United are expected to sign before the transfer deadline.

#1 Martin Dúbravka

Martin Dubravka is on Manchester United's radar

Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka has been linked (via Sky Sports) with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks.

The Slovakia international has been a consistent performer for the Magpies since joining from Sparta Prague in 2018. He has played 127 Premier League games so far, registering 37 clean sheets.

Dubravka is an experienced goalkeeper who is known for his reflexes, shot-stopping and ability to dominate the box. The 33-year registered 73 saves, 17 high claims and nine sweeper clearances in the league last term.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Dubravka is prepared to agree personal terms with the Manchester club. The Red Devils are now in talks with the Toons to sign him on a season-long loan.

#2 Antony

Antony could arrive at Old Trafford before the deadline day

Ajax attacker Anthony has publicly expressed his desire to leave the club this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are in negotiations with the Dutch club to bring him to Old Trafford.

The Brazil international has established himself among the most talented attackers in Europe since joining the Jews from Sao Paolo in 2020. He has played 57 league games for the Dutch club so far, scoring 18 goals. Antony helped Ajax win three major trophies so far, including two Eredivisie titles.

The 22-year old is a flamboyant attacker who plays his best football when deployed on the right wing. He is known for his dribbling, passing and crossing skills along with his composure in front of goal.

According to WhoScored, the Brazillian has averaged 4.5 shots, 1.5 key passes and four dribbles per 90 in the league this season. His arrival will be a massive coup for the Manchester outfit this summer.

#3 Cody Gakpo

PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo linked with the Red Devils

PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo is another Eredivisie player who has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks.

Gakpo has been a consistent performer for the Farmers since breaking into the senior team during the 2017-18 season. He has played 94 Eridivisie games so far, scoring 29 goals.

Gakpo won the Dutch Footballer of the Year accolade last term after registering 12 goals and 13 assists in 27 league games. He started the current season brilliantly as well, scoring two goals and assisting one more in two Eredivisie appearances.

United Galactico 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @galactico_mufc Cody Gakpo good with both feet. Can play RW & LW Cody Gakpo good with both feet. Can play RW & LW https://t.co/xiORu7cO6V

According to Fabrzio Romano, Gakpo is prepared to join the Red Devils this window. However, the Manchester club are yet to submit an official bid to sign him.

