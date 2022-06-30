3 players who might suffer if Chelsea signs Raphinha

A few days ago, popular transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea had agreed a deal with Leeds United for the transfer of Brazilian attacker Raphinha.

According to a report, via Football London, the Yorkshire club has accepted a fee in the region of £55m from the West Londoners. All that is left is for the Blues to reach personal agreements with the Brazilian.

The possibility of this deal going through is very high as Chelsea are keen to make marquee signings this summer. Romelu Lukau's exit has left Thomas Tuchel with a dire need for an attacker.

Fabrizio Romano



Chelsea will have direct talk with his agent Deco today, waiting for an answer on personal terms;

Both Barcelona and Arsenal, trying until the end;

Chelsea will have direct talk with his agent Deco today, waiting for an answer on personal terms; Both Barcelona and Arsenal, trying until the end; Leeds have full agreement with Chelsea, but also depends on player side. Raphinha deal, key hours ahead.

In as much as Raphinha is not an outright striker, his addition will definitely add more firepower to Chelsea's attack. On the flip side, it also means that the position of some current Chelsea players might be under jeopardy.

The arrival of the 23-year-old will mean stiff competition for some of the other players. Let's take a look at three players who might suffer if the right winger joins the Stamford Bridge club.

#3 Callum Hudson-Odoi

Hudson-Odoi might lose his place in the first team

One player who could lose his place in the first team if Raphina joins the West Londoners is Callum Hudson-Odoi. Both players are natural wingers who can operate on either flank.

Since making his senior debut in 2017, the Englishman is yet to cement his place in the first team. Hudson-Odoi is always in and out of the team and is clearly not a Tuchel favorite.

Last season, he only managed 26 appearances across competitions, scoring just three goals and providing six assists. One major shortcoming of Odoi's game is his lack of productivity in front of goal.

The 21-year-old is not always clinical in the final third. Last season, he missed some clear-cut chances that could have secured victories for the Blues.

Raphinha is a better finisher than Hudson-Odoi. He registered 11 goals and three assists in 36 appearances last season. If he eventually becomes a Chelsea player, he might just send Hudson-Odoi down the pecking order.

Ziyech is yet to find his feet in Englamd

Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech might just be on his way out of Stamford Bridge if the Blues successfully acquire the services of Raphinha. Ziyech has been heavily linked with a move out of Chelsea less than three seasons after signing for the club.

As seen via 90min, AC Milan and Olympique Marseille are interested in Ziyech, and the accuisition of the Leeds winger could fasten his exit.

The dazzling right-winger is yet to replicate his Ajax form in England. He is yet to fully adapt to the physicality of English football. He has managed just 14 goals and 10 assists in 83 appearances for the Blues. Ziyech's time in England has been marred by recurring injuries.

Even if he stays put at Chelsea, Raphina's productivity and physicality might see him pushed to the bench next season.

#1 Christian Pulisic

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Another player who might be affected by Raphinha's possible presence at Stamford Bridge is Christian Pulisic. Like Ziyech, Pulisic is yet to deliver at the London Club.

Recurring injuries have hampered the 23-year-old playing chances at Stamford. It has also affected his confidence and performance. Last season he featured 36 times, finding the net eight times and providing five assists. Raphina's goalscoring stats are more impressive than that of Pulisic or any other Chelsea winger.

LiveScore @livescore Raphinha has more Premier League goal contributions in the last two seasons than Pulisic and Ziyech combined Raphinha has more Premier League goal contributions in the last two seasons than Pulisic and Ziyech combined 🔵✨🔜 https://t.co/00yETOLTx4

No doubt Tuchel would prefer a player who has a higher probability of scoring or creating goalscoring chances for others, which is Raphinha.

