3 players who could possibly replace Sergio Busquets at Barcelona next season

Barcelona could lose Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets next summer when his contract eventually comes to an end in June 2023.

He has been tipped to make a surprise move away from Camp Nou, despite Blaugrana offering him a possible contract extension (via Mundo Deportivo).

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Barcelona have offered Sergio Busquets a two year contract extension. However, the player is aware of the criticism surrounding him, and his idea is still to move to the MLS after this season.



— @mundodeportivo Barcelona have offered Sergio Busquets a two year contract extension. However, the player is aware of the criticism surrounding him, and his idea is still to move to the MLS after this season. ❗Barcelona have offered Sergio Busquets a two year contract extension. However, the player is aware of the criticism surrounding him, and his idea is still to move to the MLS after this season.— @mundodeportivo https://t.co/B471gS5P6y

The 34-year-old midfielder has been at Barcelona since 2008. He is widely considered one of the club's greatest players of all time due to his consistent performances over the years.

Busquets has played 696 matches for Barcelona and contributed 18 goals and 44 assists. The legendary Spaniard has won three UEFA Champions League trophies and eight La Liga titles with the club.

Should he eventually leave Camp Nou come the end of the season, his absence could leave a big gap in Barcelona's midfield. This means that the club will have to look for a suitable replacement next summer.

Without further ado, this article will take a look at the three midfield players Barcelona could sign to replace the Spaniard.

#3 Edson Alvarez - Ajax

Alvarez playing for Dutch club Ajax

One player who could be a decent addition to Xavi Hernandez's team should Busquets depart is Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.

The 25-year-old Mexican has been impressive in recent seasons for the Dutch club. He has made 122 appearances for Ajax since joining from CF America in 2019 and has contributed 10 goals and five assists.

Although not a natural like-for-like replacement for Busquets, Alvarez could offer a lot of defensive cover for Barcelona in midfield.

He is known for his excellent ball recoveries as well as for making timely tackles. At 6ft 1inches, the Mexican possesses a huge physical presence in midfield and could be a threat from set-pieces.

#2 Ruben Neves - Wolves

Neves has scored four goals for Wolves this season

The Portuguese midfielder has been attracting a lot of interest from Barcelona (via SPORT), judging by his stellar performances with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ruben Neves is currently regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League and would be a decent replacement for Busquets.

The 25-year-old is a physically imposing midfielder who possesses excellent ball-playing ability which suits Barcelona's playing pattern.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



What would they do without him. Ruben Neves (4) has scored 50% of Wolves’ Premier League goals this season. No player has scored a higher percentage of their teams’ goals.What would they do without him. Ruben Neves (4) has scored 50% of Wolves’ Premier League goals this season. No player has scored a higher percentage of their teams’ goals.What would they do without him. 🐺 https://t.co/wswc5uJBs7

Neves loves to play both short and long passes during games and possesses an excellent shooting technique from long range. He is a dead-ball specialist and could be an asset for Xavi's team.

Neves has played 238 matches for Wolverhampton Wanderers and scored 28 goals while providing 12 assists.

#1 Jorginho - Chelsea

Jorginho could replace Busquets at Barcelona

Another player Barcelona could attempt to sign to fill any possible void in midfield next season is Italy international Jorginho.

The Chelsea vice-captain is widely regarded as one of the best ball-playing holding midfielders in the world. He came third in the 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings for his performances with the Blues and Italy.

He is a close like-for-like replacement for Barcelona veteran Busquets in terms of how both players read the game from midfield.

Jorginho has played 207 matches for Chelsea, registering 29 goals and nine assists.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Jorginho made twice as many ball recoveries (12) than any other Chelsea player against Arsenal.



Left for dead. #Chelsea #CheArs Jorginho made twice as many ball recoveries (12) than any other Chelsea player against Arsenal.Left for dead. #CFC 🇮🇹 Jorginho made twice as many ball recoveries (12) than any other Chelsea player against Arsenal. Left for dead. #CFC #Chelsea #CheArs https://t.co/4bcCNEPipB

The 31-year-old deep-lying playmaker also has less than a year left on his contract with Chelsea and could be a free agent next summer.

Reports, according to ESPN, show that Jorginho could make a move to Barcelona upon the expiration of his contract in June.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes