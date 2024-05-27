3 players PSG could target to replace Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) faces the daunting task of replacing Kylian Mbappe this summer. Mbappe leaves the French capital after spending around eight years at the club after switching from AS Monaco.

Real Madrid is the most likely destination for the French superstar. However, he leaves behind a goal-scoring void at Paris. PSG will be looking forward to replacing their stalwart this summer. Here are three players PSG could target:

#3 Victor Osimhen

Enter a caption

The Nigerian forward didn't manage to hit the same form as last season in the 2023-24 campaign but still managed to score 17 goals in 31 appearances for Napoli. The forward has struggled with his hamstring injury this season but has still proved lethal in front of the goal.

The 25-year-old had a 31-goal season in 2022-23. His form in front of the goal led Napoli to their first Seria A title in 33 years.

Osimhen surely will add a new attacking dimension to Luis Enrique's PSG. He is strong in aerial duals and can be a threat from set-pieces. The forward is also a good dribbler who likes to attempt long-range shots.

The Nigerian has been linked with a move to Paris in the past but he could finally make the big switch from a Napoli side which is 10th in the Serie A table.

#2 Rafael Leao

Enter a caption

Rafael Leao has been nothing short of a revelation at AC Milan and has been instrumental in the side's title charge in recent seasons. The left-winger has 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 games for AC Milan this season and can also play as a center forward.

However, he can surely improve on these numbers under Luis Enrique at PSG with players like Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi and Marco Asensio around to provide assists.

Leao's dribbling adds flair to his attacking game and makes him a dangerous outlet on the left wing while his pace makes him a threat on counter-attacks. He also likes to cut in and play between channels, something Mbappe also liked to do in Paris.

His dribbling aligned with his vision makes him a great left-winger who can also set up goals. Leao averages 1.6 key passes and 2.3 dribbles per game. He will be a different attacking asset to what Enrique currently has at his disposal at PSG.

#1 Marcus Rashford

Enter a caption

Marcus Rashford has blown hot and cold for Manchester United this season. However, the English international is still a dangerous customer on that left wing with his dribbling and pace combined with his finishing.

Rashford has eight goals and five assists this season for the Red Devils. He can reinvigorate his career in Paris just like Dembele did after his failed move to Barcelona.

The Englishman possesses good speed with a great dribbling ability and likes to play in between the channels on the left side. Like Mbappe, Rashford likes to play behind the defenders and regularly manages to get one-on-one with the keeper. His tendency to cut in and look for goal-scoring opportunities makes him a threat in front of goal.

The 26-year-old looks is the best-suited like-to-like replacement for Mbappe. However, he will need a confidence boost from Luis Enrique to find his lost touch of past years. The Paris outfit has tried to sign Rashford in the past but should push to sign him this summer.