3 players Real Madrid can sell to make way for new signings this summer after Zinedine Zidane's arrival

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.68K   //    12 Mar 2019, 15:41 IST

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane returned to take charge of Real Madrid for the second time in his short managerial career. He left Los Blancos at the end of 2017/18 season to take a much-needed sabbatical after spending two and half seasons with the club.

Being one of the greatest players of all time, Zidane's managerial career had been sensational so far. He took charge of Real Madrid in the middle of 2015/16 season as a replacement of Rafael Benitez and took the team to unprecedented success under his guidance.

The French legend won three consecutive Champions Leagues, one La Liga title, two Club World Cups, two European Super Cups, and one Spanish Super Cup in his two and half year tenure at the club.

Florentino Perez has promised to revamp the squad and give Zidane the power over transfers. Zidane himself told that there will be major changes last night to the reporters. It is obvious that the players are getting old and Real Madrid's new manager needs reinforcements to guide them towards success.

Without further ado, let us take a look at three players who can leave the club this summer to make way for new signings.

#3. Dani Ceballos

Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Dani Ceballos will be one of the names who will not be happy with Zidane's reappointment at the club. The 22-year-old Spanish midfielder rarely got any opportunities on the pitch during Zidane's first managerial regime at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane also had to apologize for fielding the Spaniard for 28 seconds. It was obvious that the relationship between the midfielder and Zidane was difficult and Ceballos expressed his frustration last September after Zidane's departure.

Last September, Ceballos vented out his frustration against Zidane, claiming that he would have been looking for an exit if Zidane stayed at the club.

"It was clear that if Zidane had continued, I would have to look for an exit to come back more ready, but with the arrival of Julen [Lopetegui], everything was different,", Ceballos said to the reporters.

In an abysmal season so far, Ceballos is yet to prove himself despite getting more minutes than he got under Zidane. In 31 appearances in all competitions, he has scored only two goals and assisted twice so far in this campaign. It is crystal clear that he did not help his case with poor performances this season.

