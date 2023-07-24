The number 10 shirt is an iconic number in football. At Chelsea, some of the club's best players have also worn the number. Eden Hazard, Joe Cole, Juan Mata, and Willian are some of the notable names who have donned the shirt number at Stamford Bridge.

United States of America captain Christian Pulisic was Chelsea's most recent no.10 occupant. The 24-year-old recently left Stamford Bridge to join Serie A club AC Milan for a fee in the region of €20 million as per Transfermrkt.

Pulisic initially wore no.22 upon arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. However, after Willian moved to rivals Arsenal in 2020, the American became the club's new number 10.

The no.10 jersey is currently vacant and will most likely be assigned to a new player at the club ahead of the new term. In football, the number is most times given to the most creative or influential player in a team.

As such, this article will highlight three Chelsea players who are worthy favorites for the famous jersey number.

#3 Mykhaylo Mudryk

Chelsea FC v Brentford FC - Premier League

One player who could be assigned the number 10 jersey at Chelsea is Ukrainian star Mykhaylo Mudryk. While it can be stated that the 22-year-old failed to flourish in his first few months at the club, he is one of the most talented players in the team currently.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk winger has similar qualities to Eden Hazard who also wore jersey no.10 during his Chelsea days. Mudryk is quick, technically gifted, and a good dribbler. Like Hazard, he dazzles from the wings, then cuts in looking for an assist or a shot on goal. He has the potential to become one of the best wingers in the Premier League.

He currently wears jersey number 15. However, assigning squad number 10 to Mudryk might just be the motivation he needs to bring out the best in him going forward. The Ukrainian also wore the number 10 jersey for Shakhtar Donetsk prior to his move to Stamford Bridge.

#2 Raheem Sterling

Chelsea FC v Wrexham - Pre-Season Friendly

Raheem Sterling is one of the most experienced and decorated players at Stamford Bridge presently. The four-time Premier League winner to a large extent was the club's best performer in the 2022-23 season.

He netted nine goals and provided four assists across competitions last term. Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to build his team around a player like Sterling who has a lot of experience under his belt.

The Englishman will be influential for the club next season as they look to return to heydays. Allocating jersey number 10 to Sterling will be a clear statement of intent regarding his expected role in the team.

#1 Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea FC v Wrexham - Pre-Season Friendly

Newly recruited attacker Christopher Nkunku is another ideal candidate for the iconic jersey number at Chelsea. The west London club roped in the French attacker this summer from RB Leipzig for a reported €60 million.

Nkunku is expected to lead the line for Mauricio Pochettino's side in the upcoming season. He has kicked off his stint with the Blues on a perfect note, scoring in his first two games versus Wrexham and Brighton & Hove Albion in the ongoing pre-season tour. He was seen wearing the squad no. 45 in these games, which could change.

The Blues struggled for goals last season, and Nkunku who won the Bundesliga's Golden Boot last term will be looked upon to deliver. His versatility makes him an indispensable player to his team.

He can operate as a main striker, a supporting striker, or an attacking midfielder. Asides from his proficiency in the final third, the 25-year-old is also a good assist provider. He registered 70 goals and 56 assists in 172 games for RB Leipzig.

The ability to initiate attacks, and create as well as score goals are some of the attributes of a number 10 and Nkunku ticks all the boxes.