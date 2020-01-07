3 players that should leave the Premier League this season

Jidonu Mauyon

Jan 07, 2020 IST SHARE

It is time to move on for these superstars

Sometimes, you just need to move on, especially when the chance to do so comes at the right time in tight situations. This January transfer window is an opportunity for many players in the Premier League to leave their difficulties behind and seek greener pastures.

Some of these players have suffered a lot due to difficulties in adapting to their club's tactics or the manager’s decision to relegate them to the bench just to favour some other players in the team, while sometimes it's due to language barrier and inability to adapt to the physical approach of the game in the Premier League.

There are several players in the division at the moment who need to leave their respective clubs in favour of a move to other leagues to get their careers back on track. As a result, we've highlighted three superstars who would do themselves a lot of good if they switch away from the English top-flight this season.

#3 Pedro Rodriguez

Pedro appears to have reached the end of the road at Stamford Bridge

The Spanish forward has been a noticeable player in England since he left Barcelona for Chelsea in the summer of 2015. Pedro has scored 28 goals for the Blues to go with 17 assists in 121 Premier League outings so far. He's also won the Premier League, the Europa League, and the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge.

However, it appears he has reached the end of the road in London. The attacker doesn't seem to belong in Frank Lampard's plans, as he's had just five EPL appearances under the tactician this season. Lampard prefers deploying Willian on the right flank with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, or Mason Mount featuring on the left.

Pedro's contract at Chelsea runs out at the end of this season, and the 33-year-old recently admitted that he'll be more than willing to return to Barcelona should the opportunity ever arise. The likes of Inter Milan and Real Sociedad are also reportedly interested in securing his services.

