3 Players to drop and pick for Gameweek 18 | FPL Tips 2019

The first Gameweek of the manic festive period is upon us, with the Boxing day round of fixtures offering some exciting fixtures for the top six sides. Liverpool and Leicester City square off in a top-of-the-table clash, and due to the unpredictable nature of that encounter, none of their players make the picks this week. Manchester City are also excluded as an away game to Wolves is no easy task.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur players should be targeted as they face sides in the bottom half of the table, while FPL managers can also look to Arsenal and Everton for the new manager high. The next Gameweek is just 2 days away on the 28th and rotation is to be expected there with such a short turnaround, so those bench players will definitely be needed.

Here, we look at 3 players you could consider picking and dropping ahead of the coming Gameweek.

1. Tammy Abraham (SOU)

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Tammy Abraham will be looking to had to his tally of 11 goals this season as Chelsea face off against the Saints in Gameweek 19, and only Jamie Vardy (17) has scored more goals than the Blues’ frontman. His total of 54 shots is bettered only by Raul Jiménez (58) and Marcus Rashford (59) amongst forwards and he leads the way for shots in the box (SiB) 47. He has been afforded 17 ‘big chances’ with only Rashford (18), Chris Wood (19) and Vardy (23) faring better. Chelsea have scored 33 goals this season, only Leicester (41), Liverpool (42) and City (50) have been more prolific. They trail only City for shots (374 to 305) and shots on target (SoT) (130 to 108). Southampton have conceded 37 goals this season, keeping just two clean sheets, bottom of the league in both statistics. They allowed opponents 43 ‘big chances’ with only Aston Villa, Norwich City (both 46) and West Ham (55) more generous.

2. Dele Alli (BRI)

Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

With Son being punished with a suspension, Spurs will be looking to Alli to step up as they host Brighton. Only De Bruyne (four) has scored more goals than the Englishman’s three over the last six Gameweeks and only six midfielders have managed more ‘big chances’ than his three. His total of seven SoT is beaten only by the Cityzens' duo of Mahrez (nine) and De Bruyne (12). Spurs have scored 32 goals this season, only Chelsea (33), Leicester (41), Liverpool (42) and City (50) scored more. They have landed 77 SoT with only six teams faring better. Brighton have conceded 26 goals this season keeping just four clean sheets. Only five teams allowed opponents more SoT than their 92 and they are fourth-bottom for ‘big chances’ conceded as well (43) with only Villa, Norwich (both 46) and West Ham (55) faring worse.

3. Richarlison de Andrade (BUR)

Liverpool FC v Everton FC - Premier League

Richarlison will be looking to get off to a positive start under new manager Carlo Ancelotti as the Toffees face off against Burnley. Only De Bruyne (four) has scored more goals amongst midfielders than the Brazilian (three). His total of 12 SiB is beaten only by Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling (both 13), Mohamed Salah and Jack Grealish (both 14). He is also top for ‘big chances’ with four. His creativity numbers are impressive as well, with no Toffees’ midfielder creating more chances than his seven. Everton have scored seven goals over the last six Gameweeks, taking 71 shots and landing 24 SoT. Burnley have conceded 11 goals in the same period, only Villa (13) conceded more. They allowed opponents 64 shots and 21 SoT.

3 Players to drop

1. Heung-Min Son (BRI)

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Heung-Min Son is suspended for the next three matches after kicking out at Antonio Rudiger in their game against Chelsea which led to a straight red card. Though Spurs are appealing the decision, it is unlikely to be reversed as it was awarded by the Video Assistant Referee after close scrutiny. Over 500,000 managers have sold the Korean at the time of writing, and he has already fallen in price once. More price drops are likely and at his price point he is too expensive to carry for three weeks.

2. John McGinn (NOR)

Aston Villa v Newcastle United - Premier League

John McGinn suffered an ankle injury against Southampton that will keep him out for 3 months, a massive blow to Aston Villa. The Scot was the anchor of their midfield and did a lot of work off the ball. In any case, he has been playing a more reserved defensive role of late to allow Grealish more freedom in the final third, so his FPL output had plummeted anyway after a strong start to the campaign. A switch to Grealish or James Ward-Prowse appeals at his price point.

3. Youri Tielemans (LIV)

Leicester City v Watford FC - Premier League

Youri Tielemans has failed to register any attacking involvement over the last six Gameweeks, despite Leicester scoring 12 goals. He has taken just six shots in that period, with Ayoze Perez (nine), James Maddison (12) and Harvey Barnes (14) all taking more. His creativity has plummeted as well, he created just seven chances compared to Maddison’s 20. With other options emerging around his price point, it doesn’t make sense to hold onto the Belgian despite Leicester’s good fixtures after the Liverpool game.