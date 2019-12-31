3 Players to pick and drop for Gameweek 21 | FPL Tips 2019

The final gameweek of the congested fixture period is here with normal service to resume shortly. The biggest news for Fantasy managers recently has been the announcement of a double-gameweek for Liverpool and West Ham in gameweek 24. Liverpool’s fixtures are enticing with games against Wolves and West Ham. The Hammers play Leicester in their second fixture so while their double might not look great on paper, the appointment of David Moyes might provide them with a much-needed new manager bounce.

In terms of this week, captaincy looks tricky with Liverpool playing a well-organised Sheff. Utd. side and Man. City playing Ancelotti’s revitalized Everton. Players who missed out last gameweek have a better chance of playing this one so keep that in mind while selecting your starting eleven.

3 players to Pick

1. Harry Kane (SOU)

Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

One of the few nailed on starters over the busy Christmas period, Kane has scored four goals in the last six gameweeks, only Ings, Calvert-Lewin and Rashford (all five) have been more prolific. His total of 18 shots is beaten only by Jiménez (19), Abraham (20), Calvert-Lewin (22) and Rashford (26). Only Maupay, Calvert-Lewin (both 10) and Rashford (13) landed more shots on target (SoT) than his eight. Spurs have scored 12 goals over the last six gameweeks, only Liverpool and Man. City (both 15) scored more.

Their total of 30 SoT is bettered only by Wolves (32), Brighton (37), Man. City (39) and Man. Utd (44). Southampton have conceded six goals in as many gameweeks, keeping just one clean sheet. They are ranked 10 th for shots conceded (67) and SoT conceded (24).

2. Raul Jiménez (WAT)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Torino - UEFA Europa League Play-Off: Second Leg

Jiménez should be nailed on to start after being rested against Liverpool in gameweek 20, the Mexican has scored two goals over the last six gameweeks. His total of 19 shots is beaten only by Abraham (20), Calvert-Lewin (22) and Rashford (26) amongst forwards. He landed seven SoT with only Kane (eight), Maupay, Calvert-Lewin (both eight) and Rashford (10) registering more. He leads the way amongst forwards for attempted assists (13) and ‘big chances’ created (five).

Wolves have scored 10 goals over the last six gameweeks, only Man. Utd (11), Spurs (12), Liverpool and Man. City (both 15) have found the back of the net more often. Only Man. City (63) and Chelsea (66) took more SiB than their 60. They are also ranked fourth for SoT (32) with only Brighton (37), Man. City (39) and Man. Utd (44) landing more.

Watford seem to have found a bit of defensive resilience, conceding only just five goals in the last six matches. However, they are ranked 12 th for SoT conceded (25) and 13th for ‘big chances’ conceded (10) which indicates they have been a bit lucky.

3. Trent Alexander-Arnold (SHU)

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Alexander-Arnold has been in fine form of late with 32 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points in the last two matches. Over the last six gameweeks, only Digne (10) has created more chances amongst defenders than his nine and he leads the way for ‘big chances’ created (three). His total of six shots is beaten only by Byram (seven), Azpilicueta, Egan (both eight) and Saiss (10). Liverpool have the best defensive record in the league over the same period, conceding just two goals and keeping four clean sheets.

No team allowed opponents fewer shots (36) or SoT (eight). Only Sheff. Utd (four) conceded fewer ‘big chances’ than their five. The Blades have scored six goals in as many gameweeks with only Palace (five), West Ham, Villa (both four), Burnley (three) and Bournemouth (two) scoring fewer. They attempted only 59 shots, only Arsenal (58), Palace (55), West Ham (52), Bournemouth (45) and Burnley (34) attempted fewer.

3 Players to Drop

1. Christian Pulisic (BHA)

Chelsea FC v Aston Villa - Premier League

After a strong start to the campaign, Pulisic has suffered a massive dip in form with no goals or assists in the last eight matches. He was dropped for both of Chelsea’s derby games against Spurs and Arsenal with his absence in the second game being attributed to a hamstring injury.

His price continues to plummet, down to 7.1 now from around 7.5 just a few weeks earlier. He doesn’t fit in with the new back-three system that Lampard has implemented and managers should get rid if they haven’t already.

2. Lys Mousset (LIV)

Manchester City v Sheffield United - Premier League

Mousset has failed to register a goal or assist in his last six appearances and found himself playing a substitute role in three of those. With his spot no longer secure due to the form of McBurnie, managers have been getting rid at a rapid rate with his price dropping to 4.8. Sheff. Utd. have a very difficult run of fixtures as well with games against Liverpool, Arsenal, Man. City and Palace in four of their next five.

Chances of regular returns appear slim for Mousset and unless you’re using him purely as a bench player, you should probably get rid.

3. Gabriel Jesus (EVE)

Manchester City v Leicester City FC - Premier League

Aguero returned to the starting lineup for the defending Champions against Sheff. Utd. and wasted no time in getting back on the scoresheet. First choice when available, he is likely to displace Jesus from the starting lineup going forward and at 9.5, the Brazilian is too much of a rotation risk for their upcoming run of matches.

The youngster is likely to go back to being a starter in the cup matches and will get his time to shine in the Carabao Cup semi-final legs against Man. Utd.