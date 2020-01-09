3 Players to pick and drop for Gameweek 22 | FPL Tips 2019

After a hectic festive period, normality resumes in the Premier League schedule with a Friday deadline for gameweek 22. The Liverpool-Spurs tie is the headliner this week with many popular FPL options such as Mane, Alli etc featuring in that match. Mourinho was reasonably successful in stifling Klopp’s Liverpool during his time at Man. United so Liverpool players should probably not be backed with the armband this week as it could be a low scoring encounter.

With the double gameweek just around the corner, try to save a transfer this week if you can to bring in an additional Liverpool asset next week if you’re not already maxed out. Three fixtures stood out this week in terms of attacking potential – Man. Utd vs Norwich, Leicester vs Southampton and Aston Villa vs Man. City and I have based my picks on the standout players in these games.

3 Players to pick

1. Anthony Martial (NOR)

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Anthony Martial should return to the starting lineup for the visit of Norwich after a bench role against Man. City in their Carabao Cup tie midweek. No midfielder has scored more goals than the Frenchman’s four over the last six gameweeks and only De Bruyne (eight) and Salah (12) landed more shots on target (SoT) than his seven. He registered three ‘big chances’ with only Sarr, Sterling (both four), Mané and Salah (both five) faring better.

He also created three ‘big chances’ with only Perez, Mahrez, De Bruyne and Buendia (all four) creating more. Man. Utd have scored nine goals over the last six gameweeks, only Spurs, Leicester (both 11), Liverpool (12) and Man. City (13) have scored more. No team landed more SoT than the Red Devils’ 41. Only Watford (13), Sheff. Utd (15), Man. City (15), Leicester (16) and Liverpool (17) fashioned more ‘big chances’ than their 12.

Norwich have conceded nine goals over the same period, only six teams conceded more. Only Leicester (82), Everton (87), Bournemouth (88), Newcastle, Villa (both 103) allowed opponents more shots than the Canaries’ 79.

2. Jamie Vardy (SOU)

Leicester City v Watford FC - Premier League

Jamie Vardy is expected to return to the Leicester starting lineup after the missing the last two league games and no forward has scored more than his eight goals on home turf this season. His total of 13 SoT is bettered only by Pukki and Rashford (both 17) and he is ranked fifth for ‘big chances’ with only Jesus (10), Rashford, Wood and Abraham (all 13) registering more.

The Foxes have scored 11 goals over the last six gameweeks, only Liverpool (12) and Man. City (13) have been more prolific. They landed 33 SoT with only Man. City (38) and Man. Utd (41) managing more. They are also ranked second for ‘big chances’ created (16) with only Liverpool (17) registering more. Southampton have improved defensively since they were beaten 9-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Over the last six gameweeks, they have conceded five goals with only Watford (four) and Liverpool (zero) more frugal. However, it is worth mentioning that they are sixth-worst for SoT conceded (26) with only Palace (27), Leicester (29), Bournemouth (30), Villa (31) and Newcastle (41) allowing more.

3. Kevin De Bruyne (AVL)

Manchester City v Everton FC - Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne has been in brilliant form of late with three goals in the last six gameweeks, only Martial and Salah (both four) have scored more amongst midfielders. His total of 20 shots and eight SoT is bettered only by Salah (23 and 12). Only Grealish, Willian (both 19) and Buendia (31) have created more chances than the Belgian’s 18. No midfielder has created more ‘big chances’ than his four.

Over the last six gameweeks, the reigning Champions are top for goals (13), shots (99) and shots in the box (SiB) (67). Only Leicester (16) and Liverpool (17) fashioned more ‘big chances’ than their 15. Villa’s defensive statistics from the same period are appalling. No team conceded more goals (13) or allowed opponents more SiB (77). They are also bottom for ‘big chances’ conceded (23).

3 Players to drop

1. Nick Pope (CHE)

Manchester City v Burnley - FA Cup Fourth Round

Burnley have conceded 10 goals over the last six gameweeks, only Newcastle, Bournemouth (both 11) and Newcastle (13) have been more porous. Burnley have the most difficult fixture run of any team in the league for the next four gameweeks. They play Chelsea, Leicester, Man. Utd and Arsenal in those matches and they have been poor against the big teams this season.

The prospects of clean sheets appear slim and there are several options at a similar price point you can switch to. Fabianski has the appeal of the double gameweek in 24 but his fixtures around that are not the best. In terms of fixtures, Ryan from Brighton is the best bet. Brighton play none of the ‘top six’ in their next eight matches and Ryan has a high ceiling for points given his saves and penchant for bonus points.

2. Dele Alli (LIV)

Tottenham Hotspur v Watford - Carabao Cup Third Round

Dele Alli was one of the biggest beneficiaries of Mourinho’s appointment, registering four goals and three assists in the Portuguese’s first seven matches. However, the new manager bounce seems to have worn off and he has registered just one goal in the last five matches. He had a great linkup with Kane and the injury to the striker seems to have disrupted his rhythm.

He was playing a wider role in the FA Cup game with Lucas and Son playing up top. Fixtures are mixed as well, with Liverpool, Man. City, Chelsea and a resurgent Watford side four of their next six opponents. Maddison, Richarlison and Martial at cheaper price points are great alternatives.

3. Serge Aurier (LIV)

Tottenham Hotspur v Olympiacos FC: Group B - UEFA Champions League

With his reputation as a pragmatic manager, Mourinho was expected to shore up a Spurs defence that had been shipping goals with alarming regularity this season but the Portuguese has only managed to register one clean sheet so far in nine matches.

As mentioned above, their form has dipped and the upcoming fixtures don’t hold much promise for further clean sheets. Managers would be relying largely on Aurier’s attacking potential, but even that may be curbed given how Mourinho usually sets up in the games against the top sides.