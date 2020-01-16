3 Players to pick and drop for Gameweek 23 | FPL Tips 2020

It was a good week for the picks last time around with all three of Jamie Vardy, Kevin De Bruyne and Anthony Martial delivering attacking returns. The surprise result of the last round of fixtures was undoubtedly Southampton’s 2-1 victory against Leicester City which was sweet revenge for the Saints after the 9-0 hammering earlier in the season. The Foxes conceded an alarming number of chances and Vardy had zero shots. Whether this is down to Ndidi’s absence or due to an amazing performance from the Saints remains to be seen.

Manchester City again underlined their credentials with a 6-1 thumping of Villa. Unlike Liverpool who are happy to conserve energy late on in matches, Man. City keep pressing for more goals which makes their assets very appealing. Everton are back on the fantasy radar once again with their third win under Ancelotti and managers should look to pick up their assets at both ends of the pitch.

3 Players to Pick

1. Kevin De Bruyne (CRY)

Aston Villa v Manchester City - Premier League

The top-scoring player in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) with 150 points, Kevin De Bruyne has registered seven goals and 16 assists already this season. Over the last six matches, only Salah (19) and Mahrez (21) have taken more shots amongst midfielders and he leads the way for shots on target (SoT) (eight).

Only Norwood (five) has created more ‘big chances’ than the Belgian’s four. Man. City top the attacking statistics over this period – no team has scored more goals (18), landed more SoT (44) or created more ‘big chances’ 19 than the defending Champions. Palace have conceded six goals in as many matches, keeping no clean sheets. Only eight teams allowed opponents more shots in the box (SiB) than their 45 and they are seventh worst for ‘big chances’ conceded (11).

2. Mohamed Salah (MUN)

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Mohamed Salah has registered two FPL involvements in the last two matches (goal and assist) and over the last four gameweeks, no midfielder has taken more shots (12). His total of nine SiB is bettered only by Mane and only Richarlison and the Senegalese (six) have landed more SoT than his five. The league leaders have scored eight goals in the last four gameweeks, only Watford (nine), Man. Utd (10) and Man. City (12) have scored more.

They are also top for ‘big chances’ (14) over this period. Although Man. Utd have conceded only three goals in their last four games, it is worth mentioning that they played Newcastle, Burnley, Arsenal and Norwich over this period. The only points Liverpool have dropped this season were against Man. Utd so the league leaders will want to make up for it and this is the fixture their fans look forward to all season. An explosive, somewhat of a differential option for captaincy this week at only 25% ownership.

