3 Players to pick and drop for Gameweek 26 | FPL Tips 2020

Gameweek 25 was a strange one where most of our teams registered 50+ points but most of these came from Liverpool assets. This sums up the season so far really, no team besides Liverpool is delivering returns on a consistent basis and the problem there is they are owned by nearly all managers so it’s difficult to make up ground.

The template defence of Soyuncu, Rico, Kelly and Lundstram is in tatters as well with the last two no longer regular starters. A lot of managers are looking to deploy their wildcard this week to rejig their defence but personally I think it’s best left for another week.

With the new ‘winter break’, games are spread out over two weeks with eight teams in action this weekend and the other twelve the weekend after. So there are going to be no press conferences before the deadline for 12 teams, which makes planning and picking up injury news quite difficult.

3 Players to Pick

1. Mohamed Salah (NOR)

With five goals over the last six gameweeks, Mohamed Salah looks back to his best and the Egyptian has taken a staggering 27 shots over that period, nine more than second-placed midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (18). In fact, the Egyptian is top for shots in the box (SiB), (22), ‘big chances’ (seven), shots on target (SoT) (11) and ‘big chances’ created (seven). He trails only Maddison (20) for chances created (18).

No team has scored more goals than Liverpool’s 14 or registered more ‘big chances’ (23) over the last six gameweeks and they are second for SoT (41) only to Leicester (43). Norwich have conceded nine goals over the aforementioned period, only Bournemouth (12), West Ham (13) and Villa (14) have been more porous. They are ranked seventh-worst for SoT conceded (27) and 10 th for ‘big chances’ conceded (11). An easy captain pick once again.

2. Kevin De Bruyne (WHU)

The goals may have dried up for De Bruyne with just one strike in the past six gameweeks, but it has not been for want of trying, the Belgian has attempted 18 shots over the aforementioned period, second only to Salah amongst midfielders. As always his creativity numbers are excellent, only Maddison (20) has created more chances than his 18 and only Traore, Perez (both five) and Salah (seven) have created more ‘big chances’.

Man. City have scored 13 goals over the last six gameweeks, only Liverpool (14) have been more prolific. They lead the way for shots (116) and SiB (75). Only Villa (14) have conceded more goals than the Hammers’ 13 over the same period and only Newcastle (37) allowed opponents more SoT than their 35. They are also joint-bottom with Villa for ‘big chances’ conceded (23). The defending Champions are likely to come roaring back after their defeat to Spurs last week and the Belgian is a great pick.

