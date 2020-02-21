3 Players to pick and drop for Gameweek 27 | FPL Tips 2020

The longest gameweek in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) history is finally over. The initial postponement and rescheduling of Man. City’s fixture against West Ham made the week even longer and we have only a few days to prepare for the next FPL deadline on Saturday. It is worth mentioning again – Manchester City, Arsenal, Sheffield United and Aston Villa do not have a fixture in gameweek 28, but that’s set to be played next week, due to City and Villa’s involvement in the Carabao Cup final.

Avoid bringing in players from those teams and any transfers you make should be with a view to help you field at least 9-10 players in a blank gameweek 28. I have kept this in mind when making this week’s picks with all three players having a fixture in gameweek 28, which is why no City players make the cut.

3 Players to Pick

1. Mohamed Salah (WHU)

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways after their midweek loss in the Champions League and Mohamed Salah is likely to be at the forefront with five goals in the last six gameweeks. No midfielder has taken more shots (29) or shots in the box (SiB) (25) than the Egyptian and he is also top for ‘big chances’ (six). Only Heung-Min Son (12) has landed more shots on target (SoT) than his 11. His creativity numbers are up there as well, no midfielder created more ‘big chances’ (seven) over this period.

Liverpool have scored 14 goals over the last six gameweeks, the highest in the league. Only Man. City (120) took more shots than their 107. They are also top for ‘big chances’ 23 and shots on target (SoT) 44. Their opponents West Ham have conceded 13 goals over the same period, only Villa (14) have been more porous. Only Newcastle (35) allowed opponents more SoT than their 34. They also conceded 21 ‘big chances’ with only Newcastle (23) and Villa (26) faring worse.

2. Danny Ings (AVL)

Danny Ings

Danny Ings scored a brilliant goal from outside the penalty area against Burnley taking his total to three goals over the last six gameweeks, only Sergio Agüero (six) scored more amongst forwards. His total of 17 shots is beaten only by Agüero, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (both 20), Raul Jiménez (22) and Roberto Firmino (23). Only Gabriel Jesus (nine) and Agüero (10) landed more SoT than his eight.

Southampton have scored eight goals in the last six gameweeks and are ranked sixth for shots (81) over that period. Only Everton (32), Leicester (38), Man. City (41) and Liverpool (44) have landed more SoT than the Saints’ 29. The Villa defence continues to be obliging, no team conceded more goals (14), shots in the box (SiB) (70) or ‘big chances’ (26) over the last six gameweeks.

1 / 3 NEXT