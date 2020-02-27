3 Players to pick and drop for Gameweek 28 | FPL Tips 2020

It’s a Friday deadline this week ahead of Gameweek 28. As mentioned last week Manchester City, Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Arsenal do not have a league fixture so players from those teams are guaranteed zero points this week. This does not mean you should sell solid assets such as De Bruyne and Aubameyang.

You’ll likely want them back right away and it’s a waste of transfers to get them in and out. It’s a good time to ship dead assets such as Rico and Kelly who have lost their starting spots. Don’t be worried if you can’t field 11 players this week, take a hit if you need to but don’t go overboard with hits.

People often say a hit is only -2 this week if the player you’re selling is guaranteed zero but yellow cards, shipping goals etc can often put paid to that. Only take hits for players you think will feature in your starting eleven regularly for the next few weeks.

3 Players to Pick

Mohamed Salah (WAT)

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Mohamed Salah scored his fifth goal in the last six gameweeks with his goal against West Ham and no midfielder has scored more over that period. He is top for shots in the box (SiB) (25) and only Son (12) has landed more shots on target (SoT) than his 10. He has been afforded five ‘big chances’ with only Son and Alli (both six) faring better. Only Grealish (17), Maddison (18), De Bruyne (23) have created more chances over the aforementioned period than the Egyptian’s 15 and he is top for ‘big chances’ created (six).

No team has scored more goals (15) or taken more SiB (81) than Liverpool over the last six gameweeks and they are also top for SoT (44). Only Everton (22) and Man. City (23) have been afforded more ‘big chances’ than their 21. Their opponents Watford have conceded nine goals over the same period, only six teams shipped more. They are also seventh worst for shots conceded (85).

Jamie Vardy (NOR)

Leicester City v Norwich City - Premier League

Jamie Vardy’s form has dipped of late but there are plenty of reasons to believe he can turn it around looking at his numbers on the road this season. No forward has scored more goals in away matches than the Englishman (nine) and only Firmino (18), Jimenez (19) and Jesus (21) have landed more SoT than his 17.

He is also top for ‘big chances’ in away matches (16) and only Jimenez (eight) has created more ‘big chances’ than his three. Leicester have scored 28 goals in away matches this season, only Man. City (35) have been more prolific. Only the reigning Champions beat them for SoT (98 to 77) and ‘big chances’ (45 to 35) in away matches. Norwich have conceded 26 goals at Carrow Road this season, only Southampton (30) have conceded more goals on home turf.

No team allowed opponents more SoT at home than the Canaries’ 77 and only Villa (40) and West Ham (42) conceded more ‘big chances’ than their 35. A decent differential captain pick this week if you don’t want to go with Salah.

