3 Players to Pick and Drop for GW11: Fantasy Premier League 2019 | FPL Tips

Fantasy Premier League wizard

Gameweek 10 finally saw some return to normalcy as Raheem Sterling rewarded his backers with a goal, clean sheet and maximum bonus points but without a doubt, the headlines were deservedly dedicated to Leicester City’s nine-goal thrashing of Southampton. It is difficult to tell how much of the scoreline was exaggerated due to Bertrand’s early sending off, but the Foxes definitely made a statement to the rest of the league and can genuinely be considered contenders for the top four this season.

None of their players feature in the picks this week due to the difficult fixture away to Crystal Palace but you should definitely be making plans to incorporate their players, especially Jamie Vardy, in your squad after that game.

3 Players to Pick this Gameweek

1) Raheem Sterling (SOU) –

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

I must sound like a broken record picking Sterling every week but I genuinely believe the winger is now Manchester City’s talisman, more so than Sergio Aguero. He notched his seventh goal of the season against Aston Villa in game week 10 and the visit of a bruised Southampton side offers further opportunity for points.

He is top for ‘big chances’ amongst midfielders with 12 and no midfielder has registered more shots than Sterling’s 33 this season. Only John McGinn (14) and Mohamed Salah (16) have landed more shots on target (SoT) than his 12. As has been the case all season, City top all the attacking metrics – goals (32), shots (214), shots in the box (SiB) (155), SoT (79), ‘big chances’ (48) and expected goals (xG) (28.09).

The Saints nine-goal mauling at the hands of Leicester means that they are now bottom of the table for goals conceded (25). They are also third-worst for ‘big chances’ conceded with 28, only West Ham United (30) and Norwich City (32) have been more obliging. By far the standout captain pick this week.

1 / 6 NEXT