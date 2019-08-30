3 players to pick for Gameweek 4 - Fantasy Premier League 2019

Mason Mount's name is on everyone's lips

The Fantasy Premier League world moves incredibly fast and holds no prisoners. There have been a lot of emerging bandwagons in the first three weeks of Premier League football already and the Pukki Party has already begun. The big boys, Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling are doing their jobs, while the big defences have somewhat overperformed.

But right now, I will try avoiding the obvious picks and give you my input on three choices who could make for good buys at this stage.

1) Sebastien Haller (WHU)

Haller scored twice versus Watford

This £45 million French striker has already gotten going last week against Watford with a brace and his fixture schedule is very inviting. Sebastien Haller has got three very lucrative things going for him: he has pedigree playing for a big club, is a fairly prolific goalscorer, and he's got the stats that indicate form. To add to that, he's got long list of favorable fixtures as well!

In the next nine fixtures with West Ham United, Haller only plays United at home from the last year's top six. His next nine include hosting the likes of Norwich City, Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Newcastle at home. Even on his travels, Haller faces a leaky Aston Villa and Bornemouth in his next five. With Felipe Anderson and Manuel Lanzini supplying the creativity behind him, he looks set to continue his goalscoring form.

In the last week against Watford, Haller had four goal attempts against Watford, all of which came inside the box. This means that his point returns were not lucky. To me, he looks like a hybrid of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud in terms of style, and having scored 15 goals and getting nine assists in his 29 league games last year, there is no doubting his quality.

If you are looking for a new forward to grace your frontline, Haller gets a big thumbs up from me.

