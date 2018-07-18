Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 players who can help Chelsea win the title

Abhijit Ajayan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
13.75K   //    18 Jul 2018, 12:45 IST

Chelsea Pre-Season Training Session
Can Sarri take Chelsea back to them to the top?

Chelsea had a pretty dismal season as the Premier League title defenders and finished their campaign languishing in the 5th place on the table. As a result, they did not qualify for the Champions League and will be playing on Thursday nights in the UEFA Europa League.

However, the club seems to have finally woken up from a limbo of sorts after releasing an indifferent Antonio Conte and replacing him with the efficient Maurizio Sarri who can go on to revamp Chelsea's footballing philosophy altogether.

However, he will need to rope in some fresh faces to revamp his squad and bolster their ranks. Chelsea have a few glaring problems up top and are not entirely assured at the back either. If Sarri is given the right amount of funds, there is no doubt that he will bring in the right players to execute the necessary changes.

So without further ado, let's take a look at 3 players who can help Chelsea win the title this season:

#3 Hirving Lozano

TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2018-MATCH11-GER-MEX
Lozano was one of the brightest young stars at the World Cup

Hirving Lozano announced himself on the big stage by scoring the first goal in Mexico's win over Germany. He was absolutely unstoppable on the counter as most defenders struggled to keep up with him.

The PSV forward can play on either wing and does not mind tracking back and helping the defenders out in time of need. He was impressive even in El Tri's final game of the World Cup vs Brazil and was unfortunate to see an early shot blocked by Alisson.

Lozano's stats at the World Cup are pretty impressive. He completed 23 dribbles, took 13 shots and only ever relinquished possession 7 times over the course of Mexico's stay in the tournament.

With Willian and Pedro walking into their 30s and Eden Hazard tipped to leave at the end of the summer, Chelsea should go all out and sign the youngster.

Visit our Chelsea Transfer News page for all the latest Chelsea transfer rumours, updates and confirmed Chelsea FC Transfers.

Abhijit Ajayan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
